Is it 'safer' if Rachel Mitchell keeps NYC homicide suspect? The facts behind claims

A legal dispute erupted this week between Maricopa County and Manhattan over custody of a 26-year-old man accused of violent crimes in both places.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, a Republican, decided to keep the suspect, Raad Almansoori, in custody in Arizona. In statements justifying that decision, she implied she's tougher on defendants than Manhattan's top prosecutor, making it safer for everyone.

That sparked criticism from the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat. His office said his jurisdiction is safer than Phoenix, proof that law enforcement there is doing its job well.

What are the facts behind their claims?

What claims did Mitchell and Bragg make?

In a Wednesday press conference, and later during an appearance on Fox and Friends, Mitchell called Bragg lenient on defendants.

"Having observed the treatment of violent criminals in the New York area by the Manhattan DA, I think it's safer to keep him here and keep him in custody," she said of Almansoori during the press conference.

Bragg's office responded by comparing the murder rates of New York City and Phoenix.

"It is deeply disturbing that DA Mitchell is playing political games in a murder investigation," said spokesperson Emily Tuttle in a statement. "New York's murder rate is less than half that of Phoenix, Arizona, because of the hard work of the NYPD and all of our law enforcement partners."

Can a prosecutor make a community safer — or less safe — on their own?

Prosecutors have significant discretion in deciding what charges to pursue and what plea deals to offer.

Although data comparing the effect of prosecutorial discretion between specific jurisdictions is hard to come by, at least two studies have found that whether a prosecutor is progressive or conservative has little effect on a jurisdiction's crime rate.

What is somewhat comparable, as a way of looking at state-level public policy on crime, is the sentencing guidelines of Arizona and New York. That comparison turns up a mixed bag.

Almansoori is involved in a murder investigation in New York, but charges have not been made public.

New York's sentencing guidelines are more severe than Arizona's when it comes to second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. A person convicted of second-degree or attempted first-degree murder could potentially be sentenced to life in prison in New York. In Arizona, the guidelines have an aggravated maximum of 35 years with prior felonies.

But for first-degree murder, the death penalty is a possibility in Arizona while a potential life sentence is the most extreme outcome in New York.

In Maricopa County, Almansoori has been charged with two counts each of attempted murder, aggravated assault and attempted sexual assault and one count of theft of means of transportation.

Aggravated assault in Arizona comes with a potential of 35 years with priors, while in New York, the maximum is 25 years.

One set of facts that is certain, according to court records, is that Almansoori previously faced felony charges in Maricopa County at least three times before and he received probation each of those times. All were before Mitchell was at the helm of the county attorney's office.

In 2018, Almansoori pleaded to aggravated assault against a police officer after an altercation with Peoria police. He was sentenced to three years probation.

He also pleaded guilty to a resisting arrest charge after Tempe police attempted to remove Almansoori from private property. According to Tempe, police placed Almansoori in a hold, and he grabbed an officer’s vest, leading to the police officer striking Almansoori several times with a closed fist. He was sentenced to two years probation.

In 2017, Almansoori pleaded guilty to marijuana possession. Police found marijuana in his backpack after he was detained as a suspect in a domestic violence criminal damage case, according to court records. He was sentenced to two years probation.

Is the homicide rate really higher in Maricopa County?

As evidence that Bragg's office should be trusted to properly prosecute Almansoori, a spokesperson pointed to New York City's murder rate relative to Phoenix's.

Is the murder rate actually lower in New York than in Phoenix? Or Manhattan versus Maricopa County?

According to the best data available, yes. But the data comes with many caveats and no prosecutor can take credit for an area's murder rate because of the many factors involved in crime and violence.

New York City, where Bragg is one of several district attorneys who leads a prosecutor's office, had a homicide rate that is 5.6 per 100,000 in 2022, according to FBI data. Bragg's jurisdiction covers Manhattan and its primary municipal police partner is the New York City Police Department.

Phoenix, which is just one of the many cities Mitchell's office has prosecutorial jurisdiction over, had a homicide rate of 13.6 per 100,000 in 2022, according to FBI data. Mitchell's jurisdiction covers all of Maricopa County, and her office works with many law enforcement agencies.

The FBI, which reports crime data across different city police departments, explicitly warns against making comparisons or rankings among cities. Rankings "provide no insight into the many variables that mold the crime in a particular town, city, county, state, region, or other jurisdiction," according to the FBI.

Data from Maricopa County and Manhattan offer a more precise look at the murder rates of the regions where Mitchell and Bragg have prosecutorial control.

There were 438 homicides in Maricopa County in 2023, according to the county medical examiner's office. That means the rate of homicides in the county was roughly 9.6 per 100,000 residents.

There were 73 homicides in Manhattan in 2023, according to NYPD data, meaning the borough had a homicide rate of about 4.5 per 100,000 residents.

