Safer streets? Give input at Nov. 7 meeting

Oct. 28—The city of Bakersfield will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Boys & Girls Club, 801 Niles St., to gather input for the Niles & Monterey Complete Streets Project.

The goal is to improve road safety and mobility and foster pedestrian-friendly routes. The city is working to get federal funds to do so using Complete Streets strategies. According to a city memo, these strategies focus on traffic calming, ADA modifications, raised cycle tracks and new trees.

The meting will have childcare services and food will be available.