Saferoads Holdings Limited (ASX:SRH) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Saferoads Holdings Limited (ASX:SRH), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Saferoads Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Darren Hotchkin for AU$350k worth of shares, at about AU$0.35 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.43m shares worth AU$499k. But they sold 1.10m for AU$380k. In total, Saferoads Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about AU$0.35. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around AU$0.34). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Saferoads Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at Saferoads Holdings, over the last three months. In total, 3 insiders bought AU$499k worth of shares in that time. On the other hand, insiders netted AU$380k by selling. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It’s great to see that Saferoads Holdings insiders own 56% of the company, worth about AU$6.9m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.