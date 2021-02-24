These are the safest new cars, trucks, SUVs of 2021, according to IIHS

Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY

Sometimes simple changes add up to meaningful improvements.

That's the case for vehicle safety as the number of cars, trucks and SUVs earning the highest ratings from the nonprofit that assesses vehicle safety more than doubled for the 2021 model year, in large part due to tweaks involving features like headlights.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) named 49 vehicles as Top Safety Pick+ award recipients for 2021 and another 41 for its second tier, Top Safety Pick.

"The good news this year is consumers have a lot to choose from," IIHS President David Harkey said. "There should be something to meet your needs."

The honors, which automakers often trumpet in marketing campaigns, reflect an assessment of crash-test performance, advanced safety features, engineering and design.

But features as ordinary as headlights sometimes is the difference between making the list or not, Harkey said.

In 2020, only 23 vehicles initially qualified for Top Safety Pick+ in large part due to IIHS' decision to require "good" or "acceptable" headlights as standard equipment.

Let there be better headlights

This year, a number of vehicles made significant strides in headlight improvements after years of IIHS flagging them for underwhelming performance. The group has previously criticized automakers for focusing too much on looks and not enough on basic elements such as installing the lights correctly to ensure they're properly aimed.

"We saw dramatic improvements in automakers who have figured out how to create better-performing headlights, reduce the glare for oncoming drivers and get winning scores in our headlight test," Harkey said.

Hyundai, Genesis and Kia, which are part of the same Korean manufacturer, had the most vehicles on either IIHS list with 17.

Volvo had the most IIHS Top Safety Pick+ vehicles with nine, in large part because "they've figured out the headlights," Harkey said.

While every brand but low-volume Mitsubishi had at least one vehicle earn IIHS honors, Harkey noted that high-volume automakers like General Motors and Stellantis (the company that now owns the former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) should be performing better, especially given their popular pickups and SUVs.

"The fact that these companies produce so many models yet have so few award winners is still disappointing and something we need to continue to work with them on to make improvements," Harkey said.

The 2021 Hyundai Palisade.
The 2021 Hyundai Palisade.

The IIHS criteria didn't change in 2021 but are expected to evolve further soon. Harkey said the group plans to increase the speed and mass of side-impact collisions in crash tests from 31 mph to 37 mph as soon as 2023.

"It’s to be more representative of the vehicles that are out there in the fleet these days," he said.

2021 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ recipients:

Small cars

Honda Insight

Mazda 3 hatchback

Mazda 3 sedan

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

Midsize cars

Honda Accord

Kia K5 (built after November 2020)

Mazda 6

Nissan Altima

Nissan Maxima built after November 2020

Subaru Legacy

Subaru Outback

Toyota Camry

Midsize luxury cars

Acura TLX

Lexus ES 350

Lexus IS

Tesla Model 3

Volvo S60

Volvo S60 Recharge

Volvo V60

Volvo V60 Recharge

Large luxury cars

Audi A6

Audi A6 allroad

Audi A7

Genesis G70

Genesis G90

Small SUVs

Mazda CX-3

Mazda CX-5

Mazda CX-30 built after September 2020

Nissan Rogue

Subaru Forester

Midsize SUVs

Ford Explorer

Hyundai Palisade

Mazda CX-9

Subaru Ascent

Toyota Highlander

Midsize luxury SUVs

Acura RDX

Cadillac XT6

Hyundai Nexo

Lexus NX

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class with optional front crash prevention

Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60 Recharge

Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90 Recharge

Volvo XC40

Large SUVs

Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron Sportback

Minivans

Honda Odyssey

Toyota Sienna

2021 IIHS Top Safety Pick awards:

Small cars

Honda Civic hatchback (excluding Type R performance variant)

Honda Civic sedan

Hyundai Veloster (with optional front crash prevention)

Kia Forte (with optional front crash prevention)

Kia Soul (with optional front crash prevention)

Nissan Sentra

Subaru Crosstrek (with optional front crash prevention)

Subaru Impreza sedan (with optional front crash prevention)

Subaru Impreza wagon (with optional front crash prevention)

Subaru WRX (with optional front crash prevention)

Toyota Corolla hatchback

Toyota Corolla sedan

Midsize car

Hyundai Sonata

Midsize luxury cars

Audi A4

Audi A5 Sportback

BMW 3 series

Mercedes-Benz C-Class (with optional front crash prevention)

Large car

Kia Stinger (with optional front crash prevention)

Small SUVs

Chevrolet Equinox

Ford Escape

Honda CR-V

Hyundai Kona (with optional front crash prevention)

Hyundai Tucson (with optional front crash prevention)

Hyundai Venue

Kia Seltos (built after August 2020; with optional front crash prevention)

Kia Sportage (with optional front crash prevention)

Lexus UX

Lincoln Corsair

Toyota C-HR

Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Prime

Toyota Venza

Midsize SUVs

Ford Edge

Kia Sorento

Kia Telluride

Volkswagen Tiguan

Midsize luxury SUVs

Lexus RX

Lincoln Aviator

Mercedes-Benz GLC (with optional front crash prevention)

Large SUV

Audi Q8

Large pickup

Ram 1500 crew cab (with optional front crash prevention)

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: IIHS Top Safety Picks 2021: Safest new cars, trucks, SUVs revealed

