'Safest place in the city': COVID cases in nursing homes drop 89% as residents vaccinate

Ken Alltucker and Jayme Fraser, USA TODAY
·8 min read

New federal data offers a glimmer of hope in what has been the darkest and deadliest corner of the pandemic.

The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths at America's nursing homes have dropped significantly since December as millions of vaccine doses have been shot into the arms of residents and staff.

The weekly rate of COVID-19 cases at nursing homes plummeted 89% from early December through the second week of February. By comparison, the nationwide case rate dropped 58% and remains higher than figures reported before late October.

Nursing home cases are at the lowest level since the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in May began requiring the nation’s more than 15,500 facilities to report cases each week. In fact, the 3,505 new cases reported the second week of February is nearly half as many recorded the week before and just one-tenth as many counted in one December week, the highest of the pandemic.

More than 170,000 Americans have died at nursing homes and other long-term care and assisted living facilities, according to state data compiled by The COVID Tracking Project.

The dramatic drop in cases at nursing homes, where nearly 130,000 residents and staff have died since the virus emerged in the United States, raises optimism for brighter days ahead at nursing homes and in communities overall as more Americans get vaccinated, experts say.

A USA TODAY analysis of federal data shows new cases are decreasing within homes at a much faster pace than communities where the homes are located.

Even as the virus slows nationwide, nursing home cases have dropped at a faster pace than COVID-19 infections overall in about 1,700 of the roughly 2,100 counties with available data.

In 36 counties with more than 150,000 residents, an even more dramatic trend was seen: Nursing home cases plummeted even as infection rates increased in the broader community. In Harris County, Texas, COVID-19 cases were 38% higher in the last three weeks than during three weeks of the December peak. Nursing home cases, meanwhile, fell by 31%.

Along with nurses, doctors and other frontline health workers, residents and staff of nursing homes were the first Americans to get vaccinated. As of Thursday, 4.5 million residents and staff received at least one dose and 2.2 million received both doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Early data from the federal government provides compelling evidence the vaccine has likely helped keep residents and staff safe, said Dr. June McKoy, a Northwestern University associate professor of medicine, preventive medicine and medical education.

“Only one thing has been introduced that could have caused this dramatic shift in the number of cases per day,” McKoy said. “It’s the vaccine.”

'The public has not listened': Nursing home cases surge to all-time high as COVID-19 sweeps US

Hesitancy among staff: Only 38% of nursing home workers accepted COVID-19 vaccines, new data shows

An analysis of preliminary data collected by the American Health Care Association found new cases dropped at a faster rate when nursing homes vaccinated residents and staff. The analysis compared 797 homes that had vaccinated residents and staff in late December to more than 1,700 homes in the same county that had not yet vaccinated.

Three weeks after the first vaccine clinic, vaccinated nursing homes had a 48% drop in new cases among residents, compared to a 21% drop among nonvaccinated nursing homes. Case rates among staff, who have been hesitant to accept the vaccine, also dropped at homes with vaccine clinics, albeit at a slower rate than among residents.

David Gifford, Chief Medical Officer of the American Health Care Association, said the new data shows the vaccine is protecting nursing home residents and staff, and perhaps represents the “light at the end of the tunnel.”

But he cautioned more research is needed to determine how much the drop in cases is attributable to vaccine.

“It’s a little tricky because the cases and deaths are going down everywhere,” Gifford said. “The question is, are they going down because of the vaccine, or are they going down because we’re on the backside of the outbreak … It’s a combination of both.”

Another factor: Residents and staff who've been previously infected have developed some natural immunity to the virus. When combined with a high percentage of patients getting vaccinated and workers less likely to get the virus in their communities, nursing homes are likely benefitting from "localized, institutional herd immunity," said Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University School of Medicine professor of preventive medicine.

Schaffner said the same phenomenon might be happening at hospitals and medical clinics whose workers have been inoculated in the first phase of vaccine rollout. While he has not seen data, Schaffner said anecdotal reports suggest fewer health care workers are getting sick from coronavirus.

"One of the consequences is an almost immediate drop in health care worker absences for COVID," Schaffner said. "Those numbers, they don’t just go down, they go down like a rock in water."

Vaccine 'has to be a factor'

States that aggressively rolled out vaccines to nursing homes have reported large drops in new cases.

Connecticut, hit hard with outbreaks last spring and again in December, was among the first states to vaccinate residents. The state has completed three rounds of vaccination clinics at nursing homes and assisted living centers since launching its effort during the winter holidays.

Statewide, nursing home resident cases have dropped 91% since early December almost twice as fast as the state at large. In New Haven County, nursing home cases dropped 94% and community cases fell 58% over the past two months.

David Hunter is president and CEO of the Mary Wade Home in New Haven, which includes 94 nursing home and 54 assisted living units. Only one resident has refused to be vaccinated.

Like other homes last spring, Mary Wade was overwhelmed when COVID hit with dozens of cases and 17 deaths. But since the summer, it had only five resident cases in its nursing home units and nine cases among staff, according to federal data. All the cases occurred in December or January. One employee who tested positive worked at two nursing facilities and had received two doses of vaccine, Hunter said.

Still, Hunter said the vaccine "has to be a factor" in reducing COVID, along with efforts such as distancing, separating residents from those who are exposed to the virus and adequate supplies of personal protective equipment.

Mag Morelli, president of LeadingAge Connecticut, which represents 40 nonprofit nursing homes, said the aggressive vaccine rollout, fewer community cases and nursing homes' infection-control efforts have resulted in a "significant drop" in cases.

"We are really pleased with the results," Morelli said. "We are hopeful that it will keep moving forward."

Vaccination brings more freedom

Nursing home outbreaks have been problematic throughout the pandemic and usually correlate with how widespread a virus is in a community. The nation's first confirmed outbreak in the Seattle metro region ripped through Life Care Center of Kirkland, a nursing home linked to more than three dozen deaths.

The Kirkland outbreak underscored the importance of protecting frail nursing home patients. Federal and state governments imposed extensive restrictions on homes such as frequent testing, limiting visitors and maintaining social distancing in common areas such as dining halls.

Judie Shape, left, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, waves to her daughter, Lori Spencer, right, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, as they visit on the phone and look at each other through a window at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. In-person visits are not allowed at the nursing home. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness.
Judie Shape, left, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, waves to her daughter, Lori Spencer, right, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, as they visit on the phone and look at each other through a window at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. In-person visits are not allowed at the nursing home. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness.

While such precautions likely reduced the rate of spread and saved lives in nursing homes, they were not enough to protect residents from dying at record numbers in November and December when community case rates skyrocketed. More than 40,000 nursing home residents died those two months, about a quarter of the toll for the entire pandemic, which started with January deaths in Kirkland.

For isolated nursing home residents the arrival of a vaccine and an easing of restrictions cannot come soon enough.

"I don’t think we really understand how seniors are struggling," McKoy said. "They are starving for human contact."

McKoy serves as program director of Northwestern’s geriatric medicine fellowship, which trains doctors at a Chicago nursing home and retirement community called The Clare. Nearly all of the community's 350 residents have been vaccinated and are regularly tested for COVID. The nursing home portion of the complex, called the Terraces at the Clare, reported five resident cases in January, according to federal data.

Kyle Exline, The Clare's executive director, said some staff members also have tested positive, possibly from exposures before being vaccinated.

Still, with the overwhelming numbers of residents vaccinated and the home's rapid testing capability, he believes the community is safe.

"We feel we're the safest place in the city," said Exline.

The Clare is considering softening restrictions to allow seniors who have received both vaccine doses more freedom to move around and socialize, McKoy said. However, such decisions must comply with CMS, state and city health guidelines.

While residents have been eager to get vaccinated, The Clare's nursing home employees were slower to embrace vaccination.

A JAMA study this week reported while 78% of U.S. nursing home residents took the first vaccine dose, only 38% of nursing home staff accepted shots when they were offered.

McKoy said The Clare's vaccination rate among staff was on par with the figure reported by JAMA. However, more staffers have agreed to get vaccinated after McKoy educated staff about the vaccine's safety.

The weekly federal surveys show that vaccination also might be playing a role in declining cases and deaths among nursing home staff.

Over the last two months, confirmed staff cases nationwide have declined 86%, which is just four points lower than the decline among residents. But, the decline in deaths has been steeper for residents, down 75%, than for staff members, down 42%.

With residents fully vaccinated and about 75% of staff vaccinated at The Clare – a figure that is still climbing – Exline said employees and residents have a much sunnier outlook compared to a year ago.

"For the first time in a year, we've been able to sleep a little bit at night knowing our people are safe, he said.

Contact Ken Alltucker at alltuck@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID cases in nursing homes plummet 89% as residents vaccinate

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea: Russian diplomats leave by hand-pushed trolley

    The diplomats had no choice as Pyongyang has banned trains from leaving as part of Covid measures.

  • Trump lost because 'character counts.' That's why his CPAC speech won't change anything.

    The problem in 2020 was with the Republican candidate. That won't change in 2024 if Trump stays on top.

  • Exclusive: Two rights groups quit Hong Kong as security law sends shudders through NGOs

    At least two political rights groups advocating democracy have quietly quit Hong Kong and moved overseas, unnerved by a national security law that has fanned fears over the erosion of freedoms under China’s rule, sources told Reuters. In the past, China-focused rights groups had valued the wide-ranging autonomy, including freedom of speech and assembly, guaranteed for Hong Kong when control over the former British colony was returned to Beijing in 1997. But some non-government organisations (NGOs) say the new legislation means they face a choice of either having to leave Hong Kong or work with the same kind of fears and constraints they would encounter in mainland China.

  • Prince Harry Tells Friend James Corden He Left the Royal Family Because It Was Destroying His Mental Health

    KOEN VAN WEELPrince Harry has said that he stepped back from royal duties because the British press was “toxic” and “destroying” his mental health.In an extraordinary interview unparalleled in the annals of royal history, Harry gave a candid interview to his close friend James Corden on The Late Late Show while they toured Los Angeles on an open-air double-decker bus. Corden was a guest at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018 and arrived at the evening reception dressed as Henry VIII. Another guest at the wedding, Oprah Winfrey, has taped an interview primarily with Meghan that will be screened next weekend.Oprah Winfrey’s Interview With Meghan Markle and Harry Will ‘Shine a Light on What They Have Been Through’The two men were served afternoon tea, which Corden said he had provided to remind Harry of home, however the tea service was abandoned after the bus braked sharply, depositing the contents of a tea trolley on top of the prince.“Clear it up, Harry,” Corden joked as the prince picked up tea cups and scones.While the 17-minute long package had a humorous tone and was packed with jokes and gags, it also provided the most candid insight yet into why Harry withdrew from royal duties.Asked about his decision to leave royal life, Harry said he was left with no choice because the British press “was destroying my mental health.”He said of the “toxic” situation: “I did what any husband and father would do—I need to get my family out of here.”In what will be perceived as a dig at the royal establishment that refused to accept Harry and Meghan’s proposal of a hybrid public-private role, Harry said: “We never walked away, and as far as I’m concerned, what decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away.”Royal Family ‘Wringing Their Hands’ at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ActivismHarry said that his life now would continue to be about “public service” and added that he and Meghan were “trying to bring some compassion and try to make people happy and try to change the world in any small way we can.”When Harry said he and Meghan often watched Jeopardy! and Netflix (with whom the couple recently signed a $100 million production deal) in the evenings after putting Archie to bed, Corden asked him about The Crown and its controversial portrayal of his family’s history.Harry, who joked he would like to be played in the series by Damian Lewis, said he preferred it to the tabloid media coverage of the royals because it “does not pretend to be news.”He added: “It’s fictional. But it’s loosely based on the truth.“Of course it’s not strictly accurate, but it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle—the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else—what can come from that.”He continued: “I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife or myself, because it’s the difference between fiction—take it how you will—and being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”Harry also opened up about meeting Meghan and how he knew she was the one on their second date.“We hit it off with each other, and we were just so comfortable in each other’s company,” he said.“Dating me or any member of the royal family is kind of flipped upside down. All the dates become dinners or watching the TV or chatting at home.“We went from zero to 60 in the first two months.”Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, made a cameo in the interview via FaceTime when Harry and Corden paid a trip to the house from the ’90s TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.When Corden suggested the couple should buy the house, Meghan said: “I think we’ve done enough moving.”During the visit to the house, Corden and Harry spoke to the owner and jokingly made an offer to buy it, before Harry asked if he could use the toilet.“I’m actually dying for a pee. Can I use your bathroom?” he asked.Showing that family relations are at least still somewhat functional, Harry said his grandmother, the queen, bought his son Archie a waffle maker for Christmas.He revealed Meghan now makes waffles with a “beautiful organic mix” and they eat them for breakfast with toppings including berries and syrup.He also said that both his grandparents know how to use Zoom, but joked that his grandfather slams the laptop shut physically to finish a call.Over to you, Oprah.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Lara Trump gives strongest signal yet that’s she’s running in 2022: ‘Stay tuned’

    Lara Trump is rumoured to be eyeing a Senate run from North Carolina

  • Experts say Dominion and Smartmatic could win their defamation lawsuits, but MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says they have 'zero' chance

    The Trump backers Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell, and Mike Lindell face defamation lawsuits from Dominion and Smartmatic that may succeed, experts say.

  • The surprising real-life age differences between 14 famous movie pairs

    Some on-screen love interest age gaps are surprising, and other times, actors are almost the same age as their on-screen children.

  • Texas lieutenant governor says people getting huge energy bills 'gambled on a very, very low rate' - but suggests they won't have to pay the full amount

    Texans on variable-rate energy deals were faced with enormous bills as the wholesale price of electricity spiked 10,000% during a winter storm.

  • Biden orders airstrikes against infrastructure used by 'Iranian-backed militant groups' in Syria

    The Department of Defense said the strikes were carried out at the president's direction following attacks on the US military in Iraq.

  • Phone Records Prove House Sergeant-at-Arms DID Ignore Pleas for Backup: Capitol Police Chief

    Erin Schaff/ReutersThe acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police just came with the receipts.Testifying before a House Appropriations subcommittee about the catastrophic breakdown that allowed thousands of MAGA rioters to breach the Capitol, Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman revealed that her predecessor called the House sergeant-at-arms, Paul Irving, at 12:58 p.m. to request the National Guard as rioters breaching the building and forced lawmakers into hiding.Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who resigned after the riot, called Irving again seven minutes later, according to phone records pulled by Pittman—and then called him at least three more times until 1:45 p.m.“When there’s a breakdown you look for those commanders with boots on the ground to provide that instruction,” Pittman said. “That did not happen, primarily because those operational commanders at the time were so overwhelmed, they started to participate and assist the officers… versus providing that guidance and direction.”First Capitol Riot Hearing Only Raised More Questions About Jan. 6The receipts–which support the narrative that a series of unanswered calls, withheld information, and conflicting orders led to complete malfunction—directly contradicted Irving’s testimony.On Tuesday, Sund testified that he asked for National Guard backup just after 1 p.m. But Irving insisted that was wrong. He said he did not remember the conversation with Sund and claimed he didn’t get an official request until “shortly before 1:30 p.m.” Troops were not approved to help overwhelmed officers at the Capitol until 2:10 p.m.“Mr. Irving stated that he was concerned about the ‘optics’ of having the National Guard present and didn’t feel that the intelligence supported it,” Sund said Tuesday. Irving, who resigned in the wake of the riot, said that was “categorically false.”On Tuesday, Irving said that if Sund, Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael Stenger, or any other leaders concluded ahead of Jan. 6 that unarmed National Guardsmen were needed, he “would not have hesitated” to ensure the reinforcement was ready.Pittman’s testimony—and her insistence that Capitol Police did everything possible to contain the insurrection—was just the latest twist in a series of finger-pointing between the top law enforcers in charge of securing the Capitol. During hearings before lawmakers this week, officials have blamed one another for the widespread failures.One failure, Pittman conceded on Thursday, was that nobody in law enforcement knew the mob would be so violent.She told lawmakers that they were prepared for militia groups, white supremacists, and other extremists to be present, but the small organization was not prepared for thousands of “everyday” Americans “who took on a mob mentality.” (Acting D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee revealed on Tuesday that the FBI intel consisted merely of an email sent on Jan. 5.)Officials believe over 10,000 demonstrators were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and that 800 breached the building. About 1,200 police officers responded, Pittman said.She also made the stunning admission that since Jan. 6, Capitol Police have maintained heightened security because they learned that militia groups have chatted about plans to “blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible” in connection with the State of the Union, which has no scheduled date yet. “We know that the insurrectionists that attacked the Capitol weren’t only interested in attacking members of Congress and officers. They wanted to send a symbolic message to the nation as [to] who was in charge of that legislative process,” Pittman said. On Tuesday, Irving insisted that Capitol Police were privy to intelligence provided by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security that “did not support” the likelihood of a coordinated assault at the Capitol.An NYPD Cop’s Road From Terror ‘Victim’ to Capitol Rioter“The department was not ignorant of intelligence indicating an attack of the size and scale we encountered on the sixth. There was no such intelligence,” Pittman said Thursday. “Although we knew the likelihood for violence by extremists, no credible threat indicated that tens of thousands would attack the U.S. Capitol. Nor did the intelligence received from the FBI or any other law enforcement partner indicate such a threat.”Pittman added that because officers at the Capitol were not prepared for a violent mob, lockdown procedure was not properly executed. She added that some officers were also not sure when to use lethal force, and that radio communications between law enforcers were not robust.Five individuals died during the violent riots. Four were pro-Trump protesters, including Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a police officer after attempting to break into the Speaker’s Lobby. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after allegedly clashing with rioters. In the days after the siege, at least two officers died by suicide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • UK top court says IS schoolgirl can't return

    The UK’s top court has unanimously ruled that a British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State should not be allowed to return.The Supreme Court said on Friday (February 26) Shamima Begum cannot come back to Britain to challenge the government taking away her citizenship because she poses a security risk.She left London in 2015 when she was 15 years old and went to Syria via Turkey with two school friends, where she married an IS fighter. Since that time she gave birth to three children, all of them died.Now aged 21, Begum is being held in a detention camp in Syria.President of the UK Supreme Court Robert Reed said on Friday "The right to a fair hearing does not trump all other considerations, such as the safety of the public".It was stated that Begum can still pursue her appeal against the revoking of her citizenship, but she cannot do that in Britain.This decision overturns a ruling made by the Court of Appeal last year saying she could only have a fair appeal if she were allowed back to the UK.The case has provoked heated debate in Britain, pitting those who say she gave up her right to citizenship by traveling to join IS against those, including Human Rights groups who argue she should not be left stateless but rather face trial in Britain.

  • Twins SS prospect Royce Lewis out for season with torn ACL

    Minnesota Twins shortstop Royce Lewis, considered the organization's top prospect, has a torn ACL in his right knee that will sideline him for the 2021 season. President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Wednesday that Lewis was diagnosed with the injury during physical exams upon reporting to spring training. The 21-year-old Lewis, the first overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, will have reconstructive surgery Friday in Minnesota before returning to camp to begin a rehabilitation process of nine-to-12 months.

  • Ex-SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh pleads guilty to conspiracy tied to failed nuclear project

    Marsh was “not Bernie Madoff,” a federal prosecutor said during a hearing where March pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to hide the failures of a nuclear construction project from investors, regulators and the public.

  • Madrid's COVID vaccinated care home residents relish freedom on theatre trip

    Decked out in pearls, 106-year-old Felicisima de la Fuente is thrilled to be on her way to see a show at a Madrid theatre after nearly a year cooped up in a nursing home. "I look so beautiful," she laughed from the minibus whisking her and fellow residents to the performance at the EDP Gran Via theatre. More than 200 residents and workers from nursing homes across the region were treated to the stand-up show by comedian Santi Rodriguez on Wednesday, after receiving both shots of the coronavirus vaccine.

  • Trump-appointed federal judge indefinitely blocks the Biden administration's 100-day deportation freeze

    The ruling serves as a win for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, who filed a lawsuit against the government over the moratorium.

  • 16 little-known facts about the Weasley family that 'Harry Potter' fans may not know

    The Weasleys are the largest family in the series, so even the biggest fans may not have heard all these fun facts and hidden secrets about them.

  • Here's what Trump's tax returns could mean for the investigations into his finances

    Donald Trump has fought hard to keep his personal tax returns, and the Trump Organization's a secret. The Supreme Court just let prosecutors get them.

  • Take a look at the confusing bank interface behind Citigroup's $500 million mistake

    A subcontractor failed to check two extra boxes on a wire transfer and the mistake slipped past an approval process involving three people.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Liz Cheney ‘a fool’ for criticising Trump

    Controversial congresswoman previously said the Republican party belong to former president

  • 'WandaVision' finally gives Wanda her Marvel superhero name and fans are overjoyed

    Episode eight finally introduces Wanda Maximoff's comic-book name that's been hinted at throughout the first season of "WandaVision."