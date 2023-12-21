The safest place to live in North Carolina? This ranks as the state’s No. 1 town

A Raleigh suburb is the safest town in North Carolina, a new report finds.

Fuquay-Varina ranks No. 1 on a list of smaller cities boasting lower crime rates and a lower financial toll on residents, according to results published Monday, Dec. 18.

To create the list of safest places to live, the personal finance website MoneyGeek said it studied more than 1,000 towns across the country. Using population statistics and FBI crime data from 2022, the most recent year available, the website focused on cities with 30,000 to 100,000 residents. The results were divided into four categories: violent crime rate, property crime rate, crime cost per capita and total crime costs.

“Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but also economically,” MoneyGeek wrote in its report. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”

What makes Fuquay-Varina safe?

Fuquay-Varina reigned supreme after it was found to have the lowest crime-related costs among the North Carolina cities considered. It also boasts the lowest property crime rate, though other towns in the state fared better when it came to violent crimes, such as murder, aggravated assaults and robberies, results show.

Fuquay-Varina, located southwest of Raleigh, is home to about 40,000 people and has become one of the fastest-growing towns in the state, according to its website and the U.S. Census Bureau.

When compared to over 1,000 towns across the nation, Fuquay-Varina landed in the No. 56 spot. The town also made its mark in 2021 when it was named one of the nation’s best suburbs to call home.

From left, Jayne, Dan, Brennin, 7, and Zoey Therrien, 2, are pictured at their home in Fuquay-Varina in 2016.

More recently, the nearby town of Cary ranked on a separate list of the safest larger cities in the United States, McClatchy News reported in April. Cary is home to about 180,000 people, so it’s too large to be considered on the MoneyGeek list.

So, where did other smaller cities in North Carolina land in the national rankings from MoneyGeek? Rounding out the top five safest places were towns near Raleigh and Charlotte:





Apex at No. 63

Holly Springs at No. 67

Morrisville at No. 153

Huntersville at No. 169

Overall, MoneyGeek said the nation’s most safe town was Monroe Township, New Jersey, roughly 45 miles from New York City. The lowest-ranking place was Monroe, Louisiana, about 100 miles east of Shreveport.

