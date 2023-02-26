Safest Places To Retire in the US for Less Than $2,000 a Month

adamkaz / Getty Images

Believe it or not, there are several cities across the United States where retirees can comfortably retire for under $2,000 a month. Unsurprisingly, though, you won't find them near any of America's popular beaches.

To find the safest places to retire for $2,000 or less each month, GOBankingRates used ApartmentList's data to find the average one-bedroom rents and Sperling's Best to find the cost-of-living index for each selected city. Data used from Sperling's Best allowed us to look at grocery and healthcare index scores. We also used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for grocery ("food at home") and healthcare costs for people aged 65 and older to determine how much a retired person might spend on groceries and healthcare in each city monthly.

Finally, in order to be qualified as "safest" for this study, the cities had to have a livability score of 65 or above, as sourced from AreaVibes, and both property and violent crime scores below the national average.

From the highest to lowest amounts of monthly expenditures, here are some of the safest and cheapest cities to retire.

Parma Heights, Ohio

Monthly expenditures: $1,832.95

2022 one-bedroom rent: $905.78

Livability: 76

Monthly healthcare cost: $502.95

Monthly grocery cost: $424.23

Farmington, Michigan

Monthly expenditures: $1,794.60

2022 one-bedroom rent: $1,001.22

Livability: 94

Monthly healthcare cost: $363.01

Monthly grocery cost: $430.36

Willoughby Hills, Ohio

Monthly expenditures: $1,784.75

2022 one-bedroom rent: $974.11

Livability: 74

Monthly healthcare cost: $380.28

Monthly grocery cost: $430.36

North Royalton, Ohio

Monthly expenditures: $1,780.38

2022 one-bedroom rent: $962

Livability: 67

Monthly healthcare cost: $376.19

Monthly grocery cost: $442.19

College Station, Texas

Monthly expenditures: $1,726.84

2022 one-bedroom rent: $844.67

Livability: 79

Monthly healthcare cost: $457.51

Monthly grocery cost: $424.66

Clute, Texas

Monthly expenditures: $1,688.09

2022 one-bedroom rent: $847.11

Livability: 72

Monthly healthcare cost: $420.26

Monthly grocery cost: $420.72

Bellevue, Nebraska

Monthly expenditures: $1,687.19

2022 one-bedroom rent: $886.11

Livability: 84

Monthly healthcare cost: $376.19

Monthly grocery cost: $424.23

Methodology: To find the safest places to retire for $2,000 per month, GOBankingRates first used ApartmentList's data to find (1) average 2022 one-bedroom rents. GOBankingRates then used Sperling's Best to find the cost of living index for each selected city, looking at (2) grocery and (3) healthcare index scores; as well as (4) crime index scores. Next, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for both grocery ("food at home") and healthcare costs for people aged 65 and older to determine how much a retired person might spend on groceries and healthcare in each city monthly. GOBankingRates then added monthly housing, grocery, and healthcare costs together. In order for a place to be qualified for the study, it (5) must have a livability score of 65 or above, as sourced from AreaVibes, and have both property and violent crime scores below the national average. All data was collected on and up to date as of October 4, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Safest Places To Retire in the US for Less Than $2,000 a Month