Is Safestore Holdings plc's(LON:SAFE) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Safestore Holdings' (LON:SAFE) stock increased significantly by 30% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Safestore Holdings' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

Check out our latest analysis for Safestore Holdings

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Safestore Holdings is:

15% = UK£132m ÷ UK£886m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2019).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Safestore Holdings' Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Safestore Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 5.8% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Safestore Holdings was able to see a decent growth of 12% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Safestore Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 4.0% in the same period, which is great to see.

LSE:SAFE Past Earnings Growth April 23rd 2020 More

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Safestore Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Safestore Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Safestore Holdings has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 44% (or a retention ratio of 56%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Moreover, Safestore Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 61% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 7.1%) over the same period.