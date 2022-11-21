Safety agency: Wing broke before plane crash in Washington

2
·1 min read

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — A wing from a Cessna 208B broke away before the plane crashed Friday into a field northeast of Seattle, killing the four people on board, the National Transportation Safety Board said on Monday.

The NTSB said the wreckage has been recovered and taken to a facility for reconstruction, The Seattle Times reported.

A preliminary crash report is expected in two to three weeks and a full investigation could take up to two years, officials said.

The small plane departed from Renton Municipal Airport around 9:30 a.m. and at about 10:20 a.m. crashed and then burned in a field east of Harvey Airfield in Snohomish County, the NTSB said.

The names of the people on board haven’t been released. Raisbeck Engineering of Seattle in an emailed statement over the weekend identified them as two “highly experienced” test pilots, a flight-test director and an instrumentation engineer.

The crew was flying the plane in preparation for modifying the aircraft, Raisbeck President Hal Chrisman said in the statement.

NTSB investigators are collecting plane maintenance records and information about the pilots’ licenses, ratings and history, officials said.

The Snohomish County medical examiner has not yet identified the victims. Chrisman declined to further comment to the newspaper on the people involved in the crash.

Recommended Stories

  • Over a dozen held at gunpoint while burglars ransack Salisbury home, police say

    Two people in ski masks broke into a home in Salisbury and forced 14 people to remain inside during a brazen theft early Saturday morning, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

  • Michigan State football's Mel Tucker: We have a lot to play for in finale at Penn State

    Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker speaks to the media on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in East Lansing.

  • 'All the trappings of a hate crime'

    A community mourns as authorities seek a motive in the deadly attack on an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado. It's Monday's news.

  • Thumbs up, thumbs down: Rattler, Wells deliver big days in USC win over Tennessee

    Instant analysis of what went right (and wrong) in USC’s game against the Volunteers.

  • Suspect in LGBTQ nightclub shooting facing murder, hate crime charges

    Suspect in LGBTQ nightclub shooting facing murder, hate crime charges

  • Machine Gun Kelly Expresses Suspicion Toward the US Moon Landing in 2022 AMAs Speech: 'Supposedly'

    Those who push the conspiracy theory that NASA faked the 1969 moon landing believe it was a hoax in order for the United States to win the space race against Russia

  • State investigators probe hostage situation in Kingfisher County that leaves 4 dead

    Kingfisher County Sheriff's deputies requested assistance from state investigators after 'a quadruple homicide' late Sunday near Hennessey.

  • Supreme Court takes Jack Daniel's case against dog toy maker

    The Supreme Court said Monday it will hear a dispute over a dog toy that got whiskey maker Jack Daniel's barking mad. Jack Daniel's had asked the justices to hear its case against the manufacturer of the plastic Bad Spaniels toy. The toy mimics the Jack Daniel's bottle and label but is a parody.

  • UVA football player wounded in shooting gets out of hospital

    A University of Virginia football player who was seriously wounded in a shooting that killed three of his teammates has been released from the hospital. Joe Gipson, a spokesman for the Louisiana law firm where Brenda Hollins works, said Mike Hollins was released from the UVA Medical Center on Sunday. Gipson said Mike Hollins will be staying with his family at an offsite location near the hospital for the next few weeks for follow-up medical appointments.

  • Commanders will activate Chase Young

    Defensive end Chase Young‘s long absence from the Commanders’ active roster is set to come to an end. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Monday that the team will activate Young from the physically unable to perform list. Young has been practicing for the last few weeks and the window to activate him [more]

  • Boeing, Southwest defeat class actions over 737 MAX safety

    (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Monday threw out class-action lawsuits accusing Boeing Co and Southwest Airlines Co of covering up a fatal flaw in the design of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane, and ordered that the litigation be dismissed. In a 3-0 decision, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said four classes of passengers who claimed they were overcharged on nearly 200 million Southwest and American Airlines tickets over 18 months could not prove they were harmed, depriving federal courts of jurisdiction. Brian Dunne, whose law firm represented the plaintiffs, declined to comment.

  • ‘I was given 90 days to decide, but no one knows the answer’: Should you buy stock in the company that just laid you off or let your options expire worthless?

    This sector heavily favors using stock options as deferred compensation for highly paid employees. “The first thing that’s important to understand is there is a cost to exercise and there’s potentially a tax liability,” says David Snider, founder of Harness Wealth, based in New York. You’d likely do what’s called a cashless exercise — buying and selling your shares in the same transaction.

  • Indonesia Says F-15 Deal in ‘Advanced Stages’ as US Defense Secretary Visits

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s defense chief said a $14 billion deal to purchase 36 new F-15 jets from Boeing Co. are in “advanced stages” after praising cooperation with the US during a visit by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Most Read from BloombergDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapMalaysia Lates

  • Europe Reasserts Middle Path on China, Pushing Back on Biden

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping started his week overseas mending ties with the US, and ended it with European leaders making the case for resisting the Biden administration’s sweeping chip curbs on China. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest U

  • Fiery crash kills four when test flight plunges in field in Washington, officials say

    “I had just witnessed a plane catastrophe of some sort, this plane is coming down and it comes spiraling down.”

  • Taylor Heinicke praises Carson Wentz after latest Commanders’ win

    Heinicke understands Wentz's disappointment, but he says Wentz is always there to help and encourage him.

  • Arrest warrant shows ‘improper brakes’ as likely cause of Raleigh parade death

    The public arrest warrant confirms accounts of spectators, who said they saw the driver honking and warning the crowd.

  • Seahawks stay winning even during bye week

    The Seattle Seahawks may have been enjoying some time off during a bye week, but they still managed to get a couple wins on Sunday.

  • Navy SEAL wins appeal of sentence in soldier’s hazing death

    Prosecutors failed to disclose that a U.S. Marine who testified against the SEAL — and who participated in the hazing — had asked for clemency in exchange for his testimony, the court ruled. The SEAL's defense attorneys missed the chance to question the Marine about a “potential motive to misrepresent events." The United States Navy-Marine Corps Court of Criminal Appeals published the ruling last week, nearly two years after Tony DeDolph received his decade-long punishment.

  • Oregon's governor pardons thousands for pot convictions

    Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday she is pardoning an estimated 45,000 people convicted of simple possession of marijuana, a month after President Joe Biden did the same under federal law. “No one deserves to be forever saddled with the impacts of a conviction for simple possession of marijuana — a crime that is no longer on the books in Oregon,” said Brown, who is also forgiving more than $14 million in unpaid fines and fees. Biden has been calling on governors to issue pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases.