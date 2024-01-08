Safety Board approves hiring of 6 new police officers

Jan. 8—ANDERSON — The city of Anderson has hired six new police officers and a new firefighter to start 2024.

The Anderson Board of Public Safety Monday voted to approve the hiring.

"We're fortunate to have an exceptional public safety presence," Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said. "We have great leadership and exceptional officers and firefighters."

Two new hires by the police department are officers that previously worked in Anderson and are returning to the department.

Kayla Gilley, 31, a graduate of Lapel High School, has five years of law enforcement experience.

Zachary Saylor, a graduate of Anderson High School has two years of experience.

Gilley and Saylor have already graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

Brayden Crow, 27, graduated from Shenandoah High School and served with the U.S. Army.

Austin Gibson, 23, is a graduate of Clinton Prairie High School; Samuel Miller, 26, graduated from Muncie Southside High School; and William Stewart, 25, is a graduate of Shenandoah High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Chief Mike Lee said the hires bring the department up to 102 members. It is budgeted for 110 members.

Bracken Mefford was hired by the fire department and is a former firefighter and EMT with the Sheridan Fire Department.

He was named the firefighter of the year with the Edgewood Fire Department and provider of the year with the Lapel/Stony Creek Fire Department.

Mefford has his Firefighter 1 & 2, EMT certifications and has finished paramedic school and is waiting to take the examination for certification.

Chief Dave Cravens said the hire brings the number of employees to 109 and the department is budgeted for 112.

In other business, at the request of Todd Fisher, director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, the board suspended the demolition order for 1133 and 1135 E. 26th Street.

Fisher said a new owner has purchased the property and wants to save the buildings.

The new owner is Jonathan Perez who has cleared debris from around the properties and intends to secure the building Tuesday.

"We will check back every three to four months," Fisher said. "He has one year to complete the work."

Perez said he is sure the buildings can be saved.

He owns nine rental properties in Anderson and a Mexican restaurant at the intersection of 29th and Brown streets.

