Safety Commissioner accused of improper background check

Dec. 21—New Hampshire Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn, one of the top law enforcement officials in the state, had subordinates improperly access a restricted database for personal reasons, according to a former Safety Department employee.

State emails received by the New Hampshire Union Leader reveal how civilian employees at the New Hampshire State Police became alarmed following the query of a national system used to check criminal backgrounds. According to one email, Quinn asked for a check on a request for a Massachusetts gun permit that was denied to someone he knew personally.

Quinn, a former state police colonel who has been safety commissioner for 3 1/2 years, remains on the job, though complaints about his alleged actions reached Gov. Chris Sununu.

"Several weeks ago," wrote Sununu spokesman Ben Vihstadt, "our office was in touch with the Attorney General's office." Vihstadt said the governor's office confirmed that the matter had been thoroughly reviewed and that no further action was warranted.

A spokesman for Attorney General John Formella said the office would not release any information, comment or confirm or deny that an investigation took place.

"To answer otherwise could reasonably be expected to constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy," wrote Formella spokesman Michael Garrity in an email to the Union Leader.

Quinn did not respond to a request for an interview made through his spokesman.

It's unclear whether state police conducted an internal investigation. The Union Leader asked for any records relating to any such investigation. Quinn's office said it had no such records while stressing it was not confirming or denying the existence of any internal investigation.

Last week, Formella dropped felony charges against a former Ossipee police sergeant for improper use of a motor vehicles database for personal reasons. As part of his agreement with authorities, he will never work as a police officer again.

Concerns noted in emails

A former civilian supervisor with the state police told the Union Leader that an attorney general's investigator spoke to her at length about the case and followed up with two phone calls.

The supervisor, Tiffany Foss, said she left the state police after she raised issues about the query. Foss agreed to speak to the Union Leader when contacted by a reporter.

"It's just time to do the right thing. It's time to put this to bed," said Foss, who had been with state police for 20 years and who supervised seven employees in the Unit of Permits and Licensing. The unit's primary responsibility is GunLine, which relies on the FBI criminal background check system to approve or deny handgun purchases in the state.

On Oct. 1, 2021, one of her clerks wrote Foss to report that a trooper had asked him to perform a record query. The trooper, Michael Arteaga, had told the clerk that Quinn wanted the check for someone he knew personally, clerk Elias Furey wrote in an email to Foss. That person had been denied a firearm permit in Massachusetts, according to the Furey email.

Arteaga's request was "less of a request and more of an order" because it was relayed from high in the department's chain of command, Furey wrote.

"I was very hesitant because I know we aren't supposed to run people without proper cause but again, it did not feel like something I could say no to without receiving a bit of backlash," Furey wrote.

Hard copies of the emails were sent anonymously to the Union Leader. Foss confirmed the authenticity of the emails.

A packet of information that included the Furey and Foss emails also was provided anonymously to Gov. Chris Sununu, Formella's office, the FBI and other news media, according to an unsigned cover letter accompanying the material.

An FBI spokesman said the agency does not comment on complaints or tips and would not confirm or deny any investigation.

Several Safety Department and state police officials would not comment for this article.

Arteaga did not respond to two text messages seeking comment.

Ex-employee hires lawyer

Foss has hired Manchester lawyer Andrea Amodeo-Vickery, who said she is preparing a whistleblower petition, which would protect Foss from any repercussions. She said she plans to file that with the state Department of Labor this week.

"She's not doing it for money. She's doing it to expose wrongdoing in the highest echelon of the Department of Safety," said Amodeo-Vickery, whose past clients include Veterans Administration whistleblowers and Salem police officials.

Foss, who now works for the state Department of Health and Human Services, said she left the Department of Safety in part because she could see an investigation starting over the query.

Foss volunteered that she herself was under investigation at the same time for a previous incident. She said she had refused to severely discipline a subordinate who had acted inappropriately in the office one day. Foss said the employee had filed a sexual harassment case against a trooper, and she was sympathetic toward her employee.

The investigation was closed and a note placed in Foss's personnel file with no further discipline, according to Amodeo-Vickery, her attorney.

Furey, the clerk under Foss, did not respond to an email request for comment. Foss described him as very distressed about the Quinn request.

Foss wrote in an email to her superior, Lt. Victor Muzzey, that the search could be flagged in the 2022 departmental audit of the system's use.

Muzzey replied and acknowledged the email, but Foss said nothing came of it. Muzzey did not respond to a text message seeking comment.

Criminal records kept private

The federal and state governments tightly maintain, control and share databases containing information about citizens' criminal and mental health history.

Police can access the system for a number of authorized reasons, including to check for active warrants, motor vehicle violations or a criminal history as part of an investigation.

The information is used to approve gun sales, investigate crimes or determine whether a person is wanted by another law enforcement agency.

But to protect the privacy of citizens, state and federal law place strict limits on its use. Law enforcement personnel have been prosecuted under a variety of state and federal laws governing computer-related offenses.

The need for proper access to and use of the information is emphasized and reiterated to new recruits at the Police Academy and during training sessions, police officials said.

"You just can't do it because you're curious about a guy," said Bedford Police Chief John Bryfonski, president of the New Hampshire Association of Police Chiefs.

Bryfonski, a former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration official, said he once investigated a DEA agent for misuse of the system. The agent was prosecuted.

"If you're caught doing it, not only are you going to get fired, you're going to get criminally charged," said Bryfonski, who spoke in generalities about the system.

He said a number of safeguards are built into the system. A record is made of every query, which includes the date, terminal and location of the check.

The FBI conducts audits of police departments, and an agency can lose its access to the system if the FBI uncovers abuse. The Union Leader has filed a public records request for past audits of the state police system.

Trooper was asked to do check

A former colleague of Arteaga's, retired Trooper Chris Decker, said Arteaga confided in him after the records search. An attorney general investigator wanted to speak to Arteaga, and the trooper was afraid, Decker said.

Decker said he told Arteaga to relax.

"I said, 'Mike, if they charge you, witness No. 1 in your defense is going to be Bob Quinn. There's no way they're going to charge you,' and I was right," said Decker, who left the state police in January after being injured.

Decker said investigators never interviewed Arteaga.

According to Decker, Arteaga became involved after he was called into the office of John Marasco, then a state police major. Marasco sat Arteaga down, gave him a cellphone and walked out of his office, Decker said, recalling Arteaga's story.

Quinn was on the telephone and told Arteaga he needed information about his friend, Decker said.

"Why would a commissioner talk to a trooper? That would be like the president of the United States talking to a private. It doesn't happen," Decker said.

Marasco, who was promoted to head of the Division of Motor Vehicles in February, spoke briefly to a reporter and said he would like to comment for this article but needed approval from his superiors. He did not call back.

The Safety Department said it would need seven days to provide information about the promotion of Arteaga, who was made a sergeant at some point this year.

