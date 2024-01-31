Safety concerns following LeFlore High School shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A LeFlore High School student is now in Metro Jail charged as an adult after shooting two classmates Tuesday afternoon.

The 16-year-old girl is now facing two counts of assault to the first degree, possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds and discharging a firearm in a school building.

Police said the girl shot a gun at a 15-year-old boy during a verbal altercation, the bullet grazed him and hit a 17-year-old boy in the abdomen. The exact argument that led up to the bullet is still under investigation.

“As a parent, that’s very disturbing to hear that there was a shooting at the school,” parent Corsica Lambert said.

Investigators say the girl went to a relative’s house in West Mobile, and with the help of her parents, the Mobile Police Department was able to track her down and take her into custody.

But city leaders are fed up with the continued youth violence.

“It’s not right to do this, and it’s until we can change that mindset, I’m not sure, I don’t think anyone else has completely solved the problem,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said.

The Mobile County Public School system said that metal detectors are only used for big events like football and basketball games and not for everyday use. They also conduct random safety checks.

“We bring in the K9 dogs and the metal detecting wands, and they check the classrooms,” MCPSS spokesperson Rena Phillips said.

However, the school system could not confirm if a resource officer was at the school at the time of the shooting. MCSO confirmed that the assigned sheriff’s deputy was at the school in the morning but had to leave to patrol another school.

LeFlore High School currently does not require clear backpacks like other Mobile County Public Schools, but they are now considering it.

“We’re always looking to improve with our procedures to have in place with security were constantly improving them, so yes we will look into anything,” Phillips said.

At the last word, WKRG is told that both of the victims are expected to survive.

