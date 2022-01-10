Safety expert stresses closing doors during fires
Investigators are trying to determine why safety features in a New York apartment were malfunctioning when a fire broke out, killing 17 people. (Jan. 10)
A San Angelo man has been indicted after a woman was hit with a baseball bat, records state.
Bob Saget was found dead after family members requested a wellness check. Cause and manner of death are pending further studies.
If Britney says it's booty time, it's booty time.
When a stage performance is going on, all eyes are on the stage. Could someone really disappear mid-show? It's exactly what happened to Helen Mintiks. It was the night of July 23, 1980. The Berlin Ballet was performing at the famous Metropolitan Opera House in New York City. At one point during the performance, recorded music was played instead of the orchestra, which was made up of talented freelance musicians. These musicians used this period as a break. But 45 minutes later, around 9:30 p.m.
The Full House star, who died Sunday night at 65, worked for years to support the Scleroderma Research Foundation after his sister Gay died from the disease
Photographer Paolo Roversi also got the Duchess of Cambridge to dance during her birthday photoshoot
The night belonged to Klay Thompson, but Draymond Green reminded Warriors fans of what matters most in just seven seconds of play.
"Rebel Rising," the Australian actress wrote.
Divers and helicopters joined the frantic effort to rescue tourists thrown into a Brazilian lake when a cliff wall collapsed on their boats.
Morgan Wallen’s performance at the Opry drew plenty of criticism, including from fellow musician Jason Isbell.
Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman responds after being fired on Monday.
Former Eagles great and Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy has some thoughts on the way Black Monday's head coach firings went down in the NFL. By Adam Hermann
Chris Hogan reacted in the same way most Patriots fans did.
We’ve known for a while now that the British royal family is ushering in a new era, and with it comes new responsibilities for Kate Middleton and Prince William. But the Duchess of Cambridge in particular, who just celebrated her milestone 40th birthday over the weekend with the most regal photoshoot, seems poised to step […]
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol accused Rep. Jim Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate after the Ohio Republican said Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel.
Go off, queen.View Entire Post ›
They were right in Philadelphia. Carson Wentz is selfish and a bad teammate, and he's not alone in the Colts' locker room.
The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday in one of the more shocking developments of the NFL coaching carousel.