Safety first: RI's US Attorney Zachary Cunha outlines plans to curb drugs, guns, violence

The Journal sat down recently with Zachary Cunha, who was sworn in in December as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island, to discuss his objectives and priorities as the Ocean State’s top federal law-enforcement officer. Cunha, a Brown University graduate with Portuguese family roots, brought with him 17 years’ experience working with the U.S Department of Justice. During his tenure as a federal prosecutor, Cunha’s particular focus has been in the area of white-collar and health care fraud.

The questions and answers have been edited for brevity.

U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha

Age: 46

Hometown: Cranston, RI (born Hartford, CT, grew up, Garden City, NY)

Married: two children

Q: What are your priorities as U.S. Attorney?

“I don’t like to rank things, frankly, because everything we do is of significance.

“What are the biggest priorities I have tried to focus on in the past six months? Obviously, it’s community safety, which boils down to violent crimes, guns, drug trafficking, because all three of those things go together, and on the drug front, it’s not just the violence that comes along with drug trafficking, it’s opioid deaths and all of the community impacts that go with that.

U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said his primary focus is on protecting Rhode Islanders from violent crime, guns and drugs, as well as white-collar crime, fraud and public corruption.

"Fraud and white-collar criminal enforcement is also a significant priority of mine, because we have had a huge upsurge in the impact of that kind of activity with COVID relief funds and paycheck protection funds.

"White-collar fraud, that’s certainly an area of emphasis. Since March, we have had by my count 23 either resolutions, charges, sentencings in the fraud space and they are all significant fraud cases. A handful of those cases, four or five maybe, are PPP or COVID-related fraud. That’s an area where, one, I have a personal background doing fraud and white-collar cases; two, and partly because of that, I view that as a category of cases that the federal government has unique institutional competency to bring large, complex, interstate, often internet-enabled cases.

Story continues

"There are things unique to Rhode Island that we try and focus on historically and on an ongoing basis. That includes public corruption. That includes the environment."

Q: How does the administration’s emphasis on issues of equity and criminal justice reform fit into your mission?

“You can talk about large, wide-ranging principles but we have to apply those in individual cases against individual defendants. The way that plays out in my mind is making sure we’re getting it right in those individual cases. Are we taking a look at our charging and sentencing decisions? Are we making effective arguments to the court that’s consistent with what this bench responds to in terms of sentencing advocacy? Are we not just going after large-scale drug traffickers but are we doing things that are going to impact opioid use and recovery in the community that are not just law enforcement solutions, because that’s not just a law enforcement problem?

"To give you an example, I’m very proud of the fact that last week we announced a resolution with [Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility] in which they undertook to provide medication-assisted treatment to individuals who come into their custody who have been receiving treatment previously.

"The old-school, 1990s view might have been, 'Well, let them detox in custody and that’s their problem not our problem.’ It’s all of our problem, and we’re not going to make a significant dent in opioid deaths and opioid abuse if we don’t attack this from a medical standpoint as well as from a law enforcement standpoint.”

Q: How do you see the focus on environmental justice playing out in Rhode Island?

"Attorney General [Merrick] Garland rolled out a week or two ago an emphasis on environmental justice. We have designated a coordinator for that program here in the district. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Hubbard is extremely experienced in terms of affirmative investigations and civil rights work, and that’s an area where the two things intersect. So I’m hopeful that we can make some headway on that front.

"It’s a work in progress. We’re rolling this out for the first time. We’ll see how it evolves, but I think when a lot of people think about the department’s environmental enforcement efforts, you tend to think about very large cases, whether it’s a Superfund case or a Clean Air Act case or a clean water case … and those are incredibly important cases, but what sometimes gets lost in the shuffle is what are the environmental impacts on a particular neighborhood or a particular community — whether it’s that you’ve got an area that has a concentration of lead pipes or lead paint and leaching into the water, or you have a construction project that abuts a historically marginalized neighborhood, and in the course of that is there environmental contamination that’s going on.

"Conceptually those are the types of things we are trying to look at and let the public know that we’re there. Just as with our civil rights practice, some of those cases come in the door because somebody calls us or somebody writes a letter and says, `Hey this happened to me or this happened to somebody in my family. Can you look into it?’ We want the public to know that we’re prepared to take a look at these cases and not just look at them through the traditional lens of, ‘Well, does this fit within the Clean Water Act or does this fit within the Clean Air Act, but are there other tools we can use?’

For example, if it’s a construction project, the False Claims Act, which lets us go after individuals who are billing the federal government for services that are materially different from what they are claiming or that violate certain conditions of payment that the government puts on those funds, that can be a lever, and you don’t have to necessarily marry it up with some guy pouring sludge through a pipe into the Bay to take an environmental enforcement action that actually has an impact on communities.”

Former North Kingstown basketball coach Aaron Thomas. Cunha said his office is still scrutinizing the school district's response to allegations that Thomas conducted naked "fat tests" on students.

Q: Much has been reported on the investigation into the North Kingstown School District’s response to alleged naked “fat tests” performed by former North Kingstown High School basketball coach Aaron Thomas. Where does that inquiry stand?

“What I can tell, as has been publicly reported, is that we are out there on the ground conducting interviews and gathering information. There have certainly been media reports of individuals bringing specific factual issues to our attention and … what I can say is that’s the kind of situation where anytime there is an alleged civil rights violation, we look at it to see how can we add value. Is this a situation where there’s a criminal remedy? Is this a situation where there are civil remedies, and in a situation like this, one of the things we’re focused on is on a going-forward basis, can we put in place measures and remedies using our federal civil law enforcement authority that will prevent something like this from happening in the future? Whether it’s compliance reviews or policies and procedures that would cause some kinds of misconduct to get red-flagged or identified. That’s the primary focus of our inquiry here.“

More: Former student sues North Kingstown officials over Aaron Thomas 'fat-testing' scandal

More: North Kingstown is a town divided since allegations against coach

Q: When might we see some movement in the investigation?

“There’s a lot of movement going on in terms of, as I said, we are out there gathering information, conducting interviews. In terms of when it might come to a resolution, I can’t give you a concrete date, but we are trying, particularly as I say when we’re trying to do something to put guardrails in place to ensure future conduct doesn’t happen. Time is of the essence, so we are moving as quickly as we can."

Q: Is there an update on reports about a joint state-federal investigation into whether any laws were broken when Gov. Dan McKee’s administration awarded a multimillion-dollar contract to the ILO Group, a consulting firm with McKee ties?

“That’s a delicate one. What I’ll tell you is I’m not going to comment obviously on accounts in the media about what people have said in terms of whether they've received process or whether they’ve been interviewed by someone. I know there have been media accounts to the effect of the federal government is looking into certain things. … But what I can say is I mentioned public corruption is a priority of this office. That’s a long-standing commitment of ours. It’s an important commitment, given the unfortunate history in Rhode Island, and we’re determined that we’re going to do whatever we can to make sure that the public has confidence in its institutions and the fact that decisions are being made on the merits.

More: Controversial ILO Group contract is now subject of federal investigation. Here's what we know

"With that as a sort of general background, I can tell you it’s not at all uncommon for us to conduct a review or partner with state and local law enforcement in conducting a review of particular conduct, and that process is designed to allow us to determine if more formal investigation is required, and, if so, what kind of remedies ought to be on the table, or there’s nothing here and we ought to close the books and we ought to let the public know to the extent that we can what our findings were.”

Q: When might there be an announcement regarding the findings?

A: “We try to be sensitive to the fact that it’s not good to leave the public guessing for long periods of time. It’s also not fair to leave folks who are the subject of a review guessing for an extended period of time, so we try to move with as much dispatch as we can.”

Q: The Providence police highlighted the seizure of firearms at a news conference last month. How are federal authorities working with the Providence police in the area of firearms?

A: “We work with everybody in the area of firearms, including the Providence Police Department. When I mentioned gun violence and drug trafficking violence as a priority, the centerpiece of that effort for a long time — and we’ve put a lot of effort into revitalizing and reenergizing that nationally and locally — is something called Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is basically an effort on our part to bring together our state, local and federal counterparts and talk about who are the drivers of violence in a community, who are the folks who are moving the guns, what can we do to go after that conduct. I meet regularly with the police chiefs and members of the police departments from Providence, Pawtucket, Central Falls and other communities that are Rhode Island’s urban core, as well as our ATF counterparts, the Marshals Service, the FBI, the Postal Inspection Service, basically everybody who can bring resources to bear."

More: Will RI gun-control laws change following the Texas school massacre?

Cunha said his office is working to reduce gun violence through Project Safe Neighborhoods, which brings together law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal levels.

Q: The number of shootings are down precipitously this year, as announced by the Providence police. What do you attribute that to?

A: “I’m glad the shooting numbers are down. Nobody wants to see the numbers go up and I think that the Providence Police Department has done an excellent job of proactive policing. I think it’s a little too close in time to attribute causation to what’s driving those numbers. They fluctuate up. They fluctuate down. We’re at the beginning of, not to sound cliché, but we’re at the beginning of the summer season when historically shooting incidents and incidents of violence go up. So let’s wait and see what’s happening, but I certainly would not want to take away from the excellent police work that the PPD does on a daily basis."

Q: Rhode Island just legalized the recreational use of marijuana. What stance will federal authorities take, as it remains illegal under federal law?

“That is an issue that has been percolating for a number of years. It’s not as if it came out of the clear blue sky. There was legalization for dispensary and medical purposes. There’s been greater liberalization of state law on that topic, and I am hard-pressed to remember the last time that this office, there certainly hasn’t been since the sixth months I’ve been in the chair, prosecuted anyone for anything in the neighborhood of low-level marijuana possession. The only cases that we do in that space, and those are not frequent or numerous, are sort of large-scale illicit cultivation of marijuana by drug trafficking organizations.

More: Marijuana is legal in RI. What does it mean for drug tests, employers and employees?

Of the federal stance on Rhode Island's legalization of recreational marijuana, Cunha said: "If I have to make a decision between fentanyl trafficking and marijuana, I know which I’m going to choose any day of the week and twice on Sunday.”

"If I have to make a decision between fentanyl trafficking and marijuana, I know which I’m going to choose any day of the week and twice on Sunday.”

Q: The new law calls for the automatic expungement of past marijuana convictions. How will that impact federal cases?

“My expectation would be not in a very large number of instances. The only scenarios that I can see that playing into is as it relates to someone’s criminal history for sentencing purposes for pending prosecution.”

Q: Advocates for the recovery community are hoping the government takes a hands-off approach to harm-reduction centers, safe sites for people to consume illegal drugs under medical oversight. What can Rhode Islanders expect?

“What I can say is that’s not just a local issue, that's a national issue. That’s not only a national issue, it's the subject of litigation in some other parts of the country. There’s a case in Philadelphia that is ongoing and I can’t comment on that ongoing litigation. I can tell you that the department nationally has taken the position that they are looking closely at this question, and there are talks with state and local authorities about appropriate guardrails for these types of facilities if they open. Beyond that, my understanding is that the state of play in Rhode Island is that we have a state statute for a pilot program, the Department of Health has come up with some parameters in theory, and we’re not yet at the point where there’s any actual practical proposal that’s on the cusp of opening anywhere. Unless and until we get to that point, it would be premature for me to say what we’re going to do with any particular proposal that’s on the table, but consistent with what the department has said, we are looking at it closely.”

More: What's the status of RI's landmark 'safe-injection sites' program? Outreach is underway

Q: Given the administration’s emphasis on criminal-justice reform, will we see changes in sentencing recommendations by the federal government?

“First of all, you may see changes in policy come out of the [United States] Sentencing Commission, which has been without a quorum for a long time. The president has just nominated a number of folks to the commission. If they are confirmed, then they may be back in the business of articulating greater clarity in certain areas.

"I can tell you that already within this office we try to look very carefully at each case individually on its merits to make a reasoned sentencing argument, and if the facts have changed and the circumstances have changed, we don’t hesitate to the point until that defendant is sentenced to go back and say: Did we get it right and should we adjust our recommendation? I think that’s just good policy and practice, whatever you want to call it.”

Q: How do you, as U.S. Attorney, balance the tension between the desire to send a strong message to people accused of trafficking drugs or guns with the administration’s stated tilt toward reforms?

“I think that is a good part of my job as the U.S. Attorney in making those calls and making sure that we get it right, that we’re not just reflexively going for maximum is better, we’re looking to, for lack of a better term, right-size our approach, so if you have somebody who has a lengthy criminal history and the evidence in the case supports that they are both fully culpable and, for example, the driver of violence because they are the shooter or they are somebody who’s involved in significant narcotics trafficking or gun trafficking, then it may be the right decision that we need to advocate for a significant sentence for them as opposed to just doing it reflexively because we can for every defendant. That’s the line we try to walk.

"In the words of the federal sentencing statute, which our bench loves to quote, the sentence should be sufficient but not greater than necessary to do the job, and that’s the standard they are held to and that’s the standard we hold ourselves to.

"We are currently operating under what’s known as the Holder memorandum, which was articulated by then-[Attorney General Eric] Holder under the Obama administration, which the general rule is to charge an offense that is consistent with the nature of the defendant’s conduct and will adequately address those sentencing factors as opposed to at some points in time, the instruction has been to categorically across the board to charge the most significant available offense with very little flexibility."

Q: What is the greatest challenge that lies ahead for your office?

“One of them is making sure we make principled, reasoned, equitable — and, by equitable, I mean that we’re treating like defendants in a like fashion, and that we’re adequately addressing all the things we need to address when we’re making our sentencing advocacy. That’s a significant challenge.

"How do we make an impact on public and community safety on the opioids and narcotics front [is] an area of particular concern of mine because of the devastation to our communities. We look at, frankly, the ubiquity of fentanyl these days in everything. In pills that are being sold on the street as Adderall or Percocet or any number of things that people are thinking they are buying but they’re not. They’re getting pills that are replete with fentanyl.

"I’m concerned about the fact that we’re seeing an increase in the prevalence of meth, which has not historically been a New England drug, but it’s on the rise. That bothers me.

"It goes without saying I’m concerned about the prevalence of the number of firearms we’re seeing in connection with other illegal activity and on its own.

"All of those community safety concerns are the things that keep me up at night.”

Q: Things appear quiet at the State House largely on the investigation front. Is there anything Rhode Islanders should be aware of?

“We have our eyes on the State House. We have our eyes on every level of state and local government. I think that one of our core duties is to make sure and for the public to feel that we are keeping our eyes on all levels of government to make sure it’s operating on the merits. But in terms of a particular investigation, I’m here to tell you that we’re looking into issue X or Issue Y? No.

Q: What do you hope to leave as your legacy at the helm?

“As you know, I have been with the department for 17 years now. I’ve had the privilege of being selected to be U.S. Attorney, and part of the reason I’ve stayed as long as I have is I have a great belief in this institution as a fair and impartial force in American law.

Attorney General Garland likes to talk about how the Department of Justice was founded in the wake of the Civil War in part to uphold the Reconstruction-era civil-rights amendments. U.S. Attorneys have been around longer than that, but the DOJ was created in the 1870s to do exactly that, and we have a very long and proud tradition to uphold. I would hope that my part is upholding and defending those institutions and that my personal reputation is as having done it on the merits because I thought it was the right thing to do and not on some external force or factor."

Q: Is there anything we didn’t touch on that you’d like to convey to Rhode Islanders?

A; “To me, it’s not about quantity. This is not a numbers game. This is about what are the unique things that the federal government as a law-enforcement entity can bring to the table to make our community safer and make life better for Rhode Islanders. That’s what we’re here to do. That’s what we want to be measured by. “

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI's new U.S. Attorney outlines plans to curb drugs, guns and violence