Safety Harbor makes a push to preserve Baranoff Park and its oak tree

The City of Safety Harbor is making a push to preserve Baranoff Park, a city-owned park. In 2019, the city commission purchased Baranoff Park. In the upcoming municipal election for the City of Safety Harbor, a referendum appears on the ballot stating that Baranoff Park shall remain a public park. If it passes, no sale, lease, transfer, donation, or trade may happen without a referendum. It would preserve the park and the largest live oak tree in Pinellas County, known as the Baranoff Oak.

