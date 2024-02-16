Safety Harbor one of 26 Florida cities suing over financial disclosure form

Before a new state law requiring city officials to file a more extensive financial disclosure took effect on Jan. 1, local governments across Florida were already feeling its effects.

About 115 elected officials in the state, including 22 in Pinellas County, resigned before the New Year to avoid having to file the form already required for higher office holders like county commissioners, state lawmakers and the governor.

Some small towns like Belleair Beach then struggled to find volunteers to fill the vacancies. Others worry about the long-term consequences of qualified people avoiding public service.

On Thursday, 26 cities — including Safety Harbor — filed two lawsuits alleging the law is “highly intrusive” and unconstitutional. A complaint filed in state court said it violates city officials’ right to privacy under the Florida Constitution and another filed in federal court contends it violates their right to be free of government compelled speech under the U.S. Constitution.

The complaints, filed against Florida Commission on Ethics members who enforce the law, argue there are less restrictive means available to accomplish the “compelling state interest” of evaluating conflicts of interest and deterring corruption. They cited the less detailed disclosure that city officials were filing before the law change.

“This is the most intrusive form of financial disclosure that I am aware of in the entire nation, requiring more disclosure of personal financial information than is required of the president of the United States, members of Congress and elected officials in every other state,” said Jamie A. Cole, a partner in the law firm Weiss Serota Helfman Cole + Bierman who is representing the plaintiffs.

Commission on Ethics chief administrator Lynn Blais declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

Prior to the law change, officials elected to city and town governments filed a Form 1 disclosure, which required them to list assets and liabilities over $10,000, sources of income and property holdings, but did not specify dollar amounts.

They now must file Form 6, which requires more detail, including net worth and an itemized list of assets, liabilities and sources of income over $1,000. In most cases, officials who own more than 5% of a business must also name clients and customers that make up more than 10% of the venture’s income.

Officials who fail to file the form can face a civil penalty of up to $20,000 and potential removal from office following an investigation and public hearing, according to the complaints.

Unlike county and state officials, many city officials, primarily in smaller towns and municipalities, receive little or no pay for their service.

The state lawsuit, filed in Leon County Circuit Court, called the added disclosure “an unwarranted intrusion into the privacy of municipal elected officials” and an unnecessary safety risk. It said the airing of personal financial details could make officials targets of robbery, identity theft and extortion.

The federal complaint states the added financial disclosure “does not prevent or even ameliorate” conflicts of interest or public corruption and does not increase public confidence in government.

State Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, who sponsored the legislation, has said the measure is a fair disclosure for officials who have spending authority over millions of taxpayer dollars.

“Taxpayers deserve transparency,” Brodeur said in a December statement to the Tampa Bay Times. “If a simple disclosure that hundreds of other elected officials already do makes someone quit, then voters should be glad.”

About 22 elected officials in 12 Pinellas County cities resigned before Jan. 1 to avoid filing the more extensive financial disclosure. That included four of the seven council members in Belleair Beach and four of the five city commissioners in St. Pete Beach.

A citizens group then sued St. Pete Beach over the method it used to fill the vacancies.

Faced with difficulties finding candidates willing to fill out the forms, Belleair Beach has placed charter changes on the March 19 municipal election ballot. The measures would reduce the City Council from seven to five members, increase the length of terms from three years to four, increase term limits from two to three, and align the city’s elections with the presidential and midterm elections.

No city commissioners resigned due to the law in Safety Harbor, but Mayor Joe Ayoub said the city joined the lawsuits over concerns that the rule could have a long-term impact on local governments.

“We have an election in March with three open seats,” Ayoub said. “I remember talking to people interested in running and when I let them know they were going to have to do this disclosure, very qualified people said they weren’t going to do it anymore. That’s tangible.”

A spokesperson for Weiss Serota Helfman Cole + Bierman confirmed cities that joined the lawsuit paid a $10,000 fee to the firm.