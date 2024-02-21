Safety ideas for high-speed police chases, Brightline lights; teacher resigns | Letters

Make high-speed police pursuits safer with new technology

This is in reference to Laurence Reisman's column on pursuits in Indian River County and pursuits in general.

Emergency vehicle operations, especially pursuits, are the events where officers endanger the public the most simply doing their job. We believe technology could have a substantial impact on officer and public safety during adverse vehicle events.

I thought you might want to know of a new technology to warn the public when near a high-speed chase to try to prevent these types of tragedies. In short, Digital Siren allows the officer to alert the public in real time during pursuit or emergency response situations. This is done on a smartphone, some navigation apps and some model-year vehicle software.

I am a former undersheriff, and our company is primarily career law enforcement officers with a commitment to make pursuits safer because of the personal experiences of some of our company members. To help agencies fund this for the community, we have partnered with a law enforcement foundation that will work with an agency and community to make this technology available.

There are warning systems for tornadoes, hurricanes, floods and lightning, yet more people are killed each year from pursuits than all four of these types of events combined.

I thought this may be of interest to your community. I would welcome the opportunity to discuss how we could work together in this effort or provide more information.

Tim Morgan is CEO of Pursuit Alert, Pickens, South Carolina, and Clawson, Michigan.

Attorney: Brightline should use different color lights, educate students

The Brightline trains should have a different color of headlights than white for safety purposes.

With all the at-grade crossings the train has and a track that runs parallel to regular corridors, such as State Road A1A, it is important the train differentiate itself from motor vehicles.

Brightline signs suggest the trains might be going as fast as 80 mph, which is a lot faster than most vehicles traveling in the same area. For anyone crossing a track, it would be helpful to know the thing barreling down on the road from a distance is a train and not a motor vehicle.

The headlight should probably be a different color from typical colors of red, green, yellow and white in our transportation system. It would be helpful if the light was recognizable in the daylight. It would be better if children knew that certain lights were from trains weighing hundreds of times more with less of an ability to stop than cars.

Brightline should be providing educational materials to schools to educate children on trains' inability to stop if they aren’t. It would be better still if animals also were more warned to get out of the way with headlights, but that might be asking too much.

Brightline has to do a better job of making the trains safer for our communities. Different color headlights are a simple and inexpensive solution that would be a great start.

Alex Gillen is an attorney in Stuart.

Martin teacher resigns in protest of school board, its treatment of principal

With a heavy heart, I've submitted my resignation to the Martin County School District after 15.5 years.

Anyone in education knows money is placed where value is held. I was willing to deal with the lack of pay, which doesn't meet the minimum basic living standards of this county, and to work the extra hours for stipends that would allow me to buy groceries for the week yet cause me to sacrifice time from my elementary school-aged children, and to ignore the blatant disregard for the veteran teachers who are desperately used to mentor/clinically educate the new hires.

However, I am not willing overlook the horrible manner in which school principal Timothy Aitken was treated. What message is being sent to employees for doing what's right? How is this man, who has been a servant to our community, condemned for reporting misconduct that he, himself, didn't even do?

Why was the individual who actually did the wrongdoing relocated to Indiantown to receive a raise, the western-zone stipend?

Additionally, I am genuinely befuddled by the school board's blatancy of opening meetings with a prayer, decorating the building with elaborate Christmas decorations and sitting at the podium with the words "In God We Trust" behind their backs.

Flaunting idolatry in the faces of the community through portrayals of Christianity is ironic when this same group will publicly humiliate and condemn an innocent man and neglect to set the record straight for the sake of truth, but the Romans did the same thing to Jesus Christ.

How is punishing goodness for the sake of a hidden agenda favored by Christ? True Christians know that no amount of power or money will absolve such heinous acts against an honest man like Aitken.

In the end, people don't leave jobs; people leave people. I'm a testament to that.

Christina Steger, Palm City

Build brainpower by eating cauliflower, broccoli

Cauliflower is filled with rich nutrients and vitamins. One such nutrient is choline. Choline has been proven to benefit the human mind, a person's ability to memorize and learn.

It has been proven that consuming choline during the first 1,000 days of a person's life can benefit neurodevelopment. According to an article published in The National Library of Medicine, National Center for Biotechnology Information, "Choline, Neurological Development and Brain Function: A Systematic Review Focusing on the First 1,000 Days," choline could help the young brain develop.

According to the article, adding choline-enriched foods to the maternal diet, or a child's diet, could enable normal brain development, protect against metabolic and neural insults, even improve neural and cognitive development.

The neurotransmitter acetylcholine causes synaptic plasticity in the human brain. Synaptic plasticity is the brain's ability to adjust how neurons connect and allow them to communicate. Choline is converted into acetylcholine. Acetylcholine plays a role in memory and thinking.

According to foodstruct.com, cauliflower contains 39.1 milligrams of choline per 100 grams. One-hundred grams of the broccoli contain 18.7 milligrams of choline.

By eating fresh vegetables like cauliflower (steamed, but not overcooked), a person can benefit his or her own brain.

Be sure to thank the hardworking farmers, migrant farmers, grocers and their families for the ability to consume choline-enriched vegetables like cauliflower.

Anna Santacroce, Fort Pierce

Florida home for rich only; poor should head north

I moved to the Treasure Coast almost three years ago and have regretted it ever since.

Nobody in the state, from drivers who block pedestrian crosswalks to our own state representatives, congressmen, senators and governor are held accountable. Companies such as Publix gouge us at the register. Scam insurance companies call and try to sell you insurance policies that do not exist. And the big insurance companies do what they want because they know nothing will happen to them in the state of Florida.

An example of this is my insurance company. Last year during the annual enrollment period, I signed up for its dual special needs plan and when the agent was doing the application, I was told that I had one level of Medicaid and that I was eligible the plan. When the plan took effect, it turned out that I had a different level of Medicaid and now I was stuck with all kinds of copays and cost sharing.

It went worse from there, when I called the state of Florida, it turned out that the state had my Social Security number wrong and state officials played the blame game. They blamed HCA Florida St Lucie Medical Center, the hospital blamed the state of Florida, and nobody took responsibility.

The state fixed it and that made things worse. I have even more copays and cost-sharing payments.

As much as I dislike the Democrat states, I wish I lived in one. At least there, they care about the elderly, disabled and the poor. Here, unless you are part of the rich crowd, you do not matter.

Thank you, Florida.

Dave Butcher, Port St. Lucie

Three recent GOP presidents served in the military

The letter by Anthony Frigo ("Past presidents show differences between Republicans and Democrats") highlights just what is wrong in media today.

Frigo claims that of the last seven presidents, the Democrats were the poor and underprivileged and the Republicans were of wealthy means. He cites only one president, Jimmy Carter, of having any military experience.

The facts, among the Republican presidents, are:

Ronald Reagan joined the reserves in 1937 and became active duty in 1942 and served until 1945 when he retired as a captain.

George H.W. Bush served as an Air Force pilot from 1942 to 1945 and retired with the rank of captain. While flying 58 combat missions, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and three other air medals. He was also the only survivor when his plane was shot down during combat. Bush was the last president to serve in World War II.

George W. Bush served in the Air National Guard from 1968 to 1974, which included two years of active duty, and retired as a first lieutenant.

Other than Carter, none of the other Democratic presidents Frigo mentioned served in the military. They may have come from moderate means, but each have built wealth that most of us can only dream about.

False narratives have been the most polarizing issue of our times. The American public deserves better.

Charlie Hayek, Fort Pierce

All Americans better off under Bidenomics?

President Joe Biden is touting the great accomplishments of Bidenomics. And Janet Yellen, his Treasury secretary, on Feb. 8 commented, in part, that prices are not going to come down:

“I don’t expect the level of prices to go down … But wages have risen considerably and the pace of prices has now receded over the last six months … Americans on average, are better off in spite of the fact the level of prices is higher … We don’t have to get the prices down because wages are going up …”

Further, she said the average worker can buy the same amount of goods as in 2021, with an additional $1,400 left over.

As of this writing, since January 2021, food prices are up 33.7%, shelter up 18.7%, energy up 32.8%. Overall prices are up 17.6%. All of these increased numbers take into account the improvements in the economy occurring over the past few months.

It is just so pleasing to hear Yellen say average Americans now have $1,400 more left over after paying their monthly expenses.

Yellen and Biden are telling us how much better off Americans are under Bidenomics. Are those on fixed incomes truly better off? Has their retirement and Social Security increased 17.6% since January 2021?

Are those who work for a living better off? Is the current administration telling a true story or is their support of Bidenomics simply a political ploy designed to garner votes?

Donnie Young, Vero Beach

If we all want same thing, why are we divided?

We used to say “The United States of America” when describing our country.

What seems a more precise name is “The Divided States of America.”

There is such a divide between political parties, as it's changing the fabric of America.

Why are we so far apart?

Don’t we all want to end the two-tier justice system?

Don’t we all want less government, more citizens' rights?

Don’t we all want to take care of our veterans, who protected us with their lives?

Don’t we all want to end child sex trafficking in the United States?

Don’t we all want affordable prices for food and fuel?

Don’t we want a military whose priority is to recruit soldiers who can defend our land?

Don’t we want to not judge people by the color of their skin, but rather by their character?

Don’t we all want "equal” opportunities for all?

Don’t we want fairness in women’s and men’s sports competitions?

Don’t we all want “free speech” without punishment if the other side doesn’t like our ideas?

Unless we can pull together on some common concerns for the good of our American citizens, things will only get more intense.

The convention of states is picking up speed. Already Texas and California have groups wanting to create a new America.

Is this what you want?

I'd welcome some concrete ideas that could be a possibility for all sides. Where’s a middle ground for the hot issues?

God bless America.

Janet Wenz, Palm City

Do you worry about Biden's finger being on the trigger?

Two years ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland selected Department of Justice Special Counsel Robert Hur to investigate Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of confidential materials over his time as a U.S. senator, and later vice president.

The fact Biden possessed such papers from that era in my opinion was illegal. Only the president has the authority to view such papers in anything but very secure areas. In other words, it would be legal for Donald Trump to have confidential papers in his possession, according to the Presidential Records Act, but not Biden while he was senator or vice president.

In his report, Hur said a reasonable prosecutor would not prosecute him because of his advanced age and poor memory. He gave examples of Biden during interviews not knowing when he had been vice president or when his eldest son had died.

Biden was so irritated by the report that he impulsively called a press conference to dispute Hur’s findings. It did not go well. Biden made at least two major gaffes and only took about four questions.

What is the answer, Joe? Are you incompetent and too pathetic to be prosecuted or are you competent and subject to prosecution?

Citizens rely on the president to be alert at all times. How do you feel about his having the atomic football if he is incompetent? If there is some question now, what about the next four years?

Personally, I worry about the future of our country with Biden’s finger on the trigger.

Tom Miller, Vero Beach

