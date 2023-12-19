Safety improvements considered: Marysville, Yuba City expected to add 'traffic calming measures' to 5th Street bridge

Dec. 18—In an effort to prevent accidents on and around the 5th Street bridge — most notably as drivers come into Marysville — the Yuba City City Council tonight during its regular meeting is expected to approve a consent item that will allow for "traffic calming measures" to be installed next month.

The city of Marysville has requested these measures, but because of a maintenance agreement between the two cities, Yuba City will need to provide about $15,000 in maintenance staff time.

According to a staff report, the traffic calming measures that are set to be implemented on the 5th Street bridge include: — A "25 mph ahead warning sign" about 1,300 feet ahead of the split lanes on the Marysville side below the railroad overcrossing — Lane assignment signs about 1,200 feet before the overcrossing to indicate that the left lane is for 5th Street and the right line is for 3rd Street — Rumble strips about 1,000 feet from the overcrossing — An "obstruction ahead" sign about 970 feet from the overcrossing — A "stay in lane" sign about 770 feet from the overcrossing — A "radar feedback" speed sign about 570 feet from the overcrossing — Another "stay in lane" sign about 380 feet from the overcrossing along with another rumble strip — Multiple "delineators" mounted on the road as drivers get closer to the overcrossing

There also will be multiple delineators after the bridge and railroad overcrossing to "discourage lane driving" from the left lane to the right lane once drivers are in Marysville.

"The traffic calming and safety enhancements are intended to increase driver awareness of the railroad obstruction/pier in between the eastbound lanes as you enter the city of Marysville," Marysville Public Works Director Vincenzo Corazza said in an email to the Appeal. "Recently we had to replace the crash cushions in front of the railroad overcrossing and wanted to enhance the warning to motorists through signage, pavement markings and lane restrictions (no changing lanes) before they reach the obstruction/pier. We appreciate Yuba County, Sutter County, and Yuba City Public Works for working together with Marysville Public Works on this project to improve the safety elements of this Twin Cities Memorial Bridge."

Corazza said that work on the bridge is slated to take place on Jan. 17, 2024, with a Jan. 18, 2024, contingency date in case of a weather delay. He said the bridge will be closed for about six hours to complete the work.