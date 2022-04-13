Is Safety Insurance Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Safety Insurance Group's (NASDAQ:SAFT) stock up by 9.5% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Safety Insurance Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

View our latest analysis for Safety Insurance Group

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Safety Insurance Group is:

14% = US$131m ÷ US$927m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.14.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Safety Insurance Group's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, Safety Insurance Group seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 11%. Probably as a result of this, Safety Insurance Group was able to see an impressive net income growth of 21% over the last five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Safety Insurance Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 13% in the same period, which is great to see.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Safety Insurance Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Safety Insurance Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Safety Insurance Group's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 47%, meaning the company retains 53% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Safety Insurance Group is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Safety Insurance Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Safety Insurance Group's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 1 risk we have identified for Safety Insurance Group visit our risks dashboard for free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    One of the biggest surprises of the recent rally in growth stocks is that Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder Cathie Wood didn't make a lot of moves. Roku's popularity is surging, but that certainly doesn't happen to be the case with the stock.

  • I'm Buying More of This Stock Before It's Too Late

    My investing strategy is a pretty simple one, and it goes something like this: Assemble a diverse mix of quality stocks with strong growth potential, and leave those stocks alone for many years. It's a strategy I've employed with numerous tech stocks that have enjoyed massive gains over the past decade and change, and it's a strategy I continue to stick with in my quest to continue branching out. This year, I've added a number of REITs, or real estate investment trusts, to my portfolio.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • If You Invested $1000 in Berkshire Hathaway B a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.5% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Tuesday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • 10 LNG Shipping Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 LNG shipping stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some LNG shipping stocks, go directly to 5 LNG Shipping Stocks to Buy Now. As energy transitions become the primary concerns of countries around the world, the role that liquified natural gas (LNG) could play in […]

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It’s Still Big Enough.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital. If you want to see some more favorite stocks of the billionaire, click 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital. Nicholas Pritzker is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager who […]

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns US stocks are heavily overvalued and poised to tumble

    The Scion Asset Management boss highlighted the price-to-sales ratio of the S&P 500 equal-weight index, which has nearly doubled in the past decade.

  • Stocks Are Falling Again. Should You Pull Your Money Out of the Market?

    Stocks fell into correction territory earlier on in the year, and after staging a brief recovery, investment values are once again falling. If you're concerned about your portfolio, you may be thinking about pulling your money out of the stock market and choosing safer investments. The stock market has seen its fair share of corrections and full-blown crashes.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Shiba Inu, Solana Tokens Among 4 Added to Robinhood

    SHIB, SOL, Polygon’s MATIC and Compound’s COMP tokens were added to Robinhood Crypto.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

    With each of these stocks down at least 50% from all-time highs, it's time to take advantage of the opportunity the market is presenting.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

    If you think Wall Street insiders always keep stocks priced appropriately, think again. Plenty of tickers slip well below what could be considered a reasonable value, with the industry's professionals often choosing to remain silent rather than steer investors into them. Not even above-average dividend yields always prompt this crowd into pounding the table on these names, so to speak.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    It looks like 2022 could turn out to be another landmark year for the semiconductor industry as sales hit $52.5 billion in February, rising 32.4% over the same month in 2021. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) could make the most of the booming demand for semiconductors as they serve fast-growing niches such as data centers, wireless networking, smartphones, and computers. Nvidia finished fiscal 2022 (which ended on Jan. 30) with $26.9 billion in revenue, an increase of 61% over the previous year.