Is Safety Insurance Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Safety Insurance Group's (NASDAQ:SAFT) stock up by 9.5% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Safety Insurance Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

View our latest analysis for Safety Insurance Group

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Safety Insurance Group is:

14% = US$131m ÷ US$927m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.14.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Safety Insurance Group's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, Safety Insurance Group seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 11%. Probably as a result of this, Safety Insurance Group was able to see an impressive net income growth of 21% over the last five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Story continues

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Safety Insurance Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 13% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Safety Insurance Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Safety Insurance Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Safety Insurance Group's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 47%, meaning the company retains 53% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Safety Insurance Group is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Safety Insurance Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Safety Insurance Group's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 1 risk we have identified for Safety Insurance Group visit our risks dashboard for free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.