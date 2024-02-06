Durham adding safety measures at parks due to updated EPA guidance on lead
Crews at Walltown Park expanded the fenced off area to the point where most of the park is off limits.
Crews at Walltown Park expanded the fenced off area to the point where most of the park is off limits.
General Motors (GM) continues to see a future in its troubled Cruise robotaxi fleet — but in what form remains unclear.
Mozilla is rolling out a paid tool that can automatically remove your personal information that has been exposed on more than 190 data broker sites.
Meta is expanding the labelling of AI-generated imagery on its social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram and Threads, to cover some synthetic imagery that's been created using rivals' generative AI tools -- at least where rivals are using what it couches as "industry standard indicators" that the content is AI-generated and which Meta is able to detect. The development means the social media giant expects to be labelling more AI-generated imagery circulating on its platforms going forward. Meta says it already detects and labels "photorealistic images" that have been created with its own "Imagine with Meta" generative AI tool, which launched last December.
The complex world of royalties and rights management is a huge pain point for artists. With the rise in the number of record labels and streaming platforms around, it could be tricky for artists to track where their work is being used and how they are earning from different platforms. Mogul wants to make it easy for artists to track their income and even know about missed revenue opportunities.
Artificial intelligence has an increasing role in the world of healthcare, and startups that bring the two worlds closer are seeing significant traction with customers, and investors. In the latest development, Ambience Healthcare -- has developed what it describes as an "operating system" for healthcare organizations to help clinicians complete the substantial administrative work required of them -- has raised $70 million to expand its business. Ambience does not disclose how many customers it has, nor how much data it's platform been used to process.
It's a reminder that some of China's largest tech firms have been quietly ramping up efforts to make a dent in the text- and image-to-video space. Like other generative video tools on the market, DynamiCrafter uses the diffusion method to turn captions and still images into seconds-long videos. Inspired by the natural phenomenon of diffusion in physics, diffusion models in machine learning can transform simple data into more complex and realistic data, similar to how particles move from one area of high concentration to another of low concentration.
River, an Indian startup manufacturing electric two-wheelers, has raised $40 million in a funding round led by Japan's Yamaha Motor as the nearly three-year-old startup looks to increase R&D spending and expand the market presence of its first electric 'SUV' two-wheeler in India. The all-equity Series B round also saw participation from startup's existing investors, including Al Futtaim Automotive, Lowercarbon Capital, Toyota Ventures, Trucks VC and Maniv Mobility. Since its founding in March 2021, River has focused on developing and producing electric two-wheelers for Indian customers, a burgeoning and rapidly evolving market in a country keen to replace diesel and gas-powered vehicles with EVs.
This special-edition Audi Sport RS 6 Avant GT celebrates the company's efforts in IMSA; fewer than a thousand will be built and only 85 are coming to the USA.
With its incredible mass and lift, SpaceX's Starship is already transforming mission planning. Case in point: Voyager & Airbus will launch their private space station Starlab on Starship -- in a single mission. In some ways, it isn't much of a surprise: Starship is the only heavy-lift rocket under development that will be capable of accommodating the station’s eight-meter-diameter in one go.
Dan Titus examines the Week 16 fantasy hoops landscape, offering his top adds ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
This week, read about autonomous vehicle company Motional, why the Tesla board is likely having discussions about Elon Musk's 2018 $56 billion pay package, a new unicorn focused on student transportation, and more. Amid all the layoffs and startup failures, there is also hiring going on. A little bird pointed us to one particularly interesting hire over at Elon Musk's The Boring Company.
Looking to pick up a new TV for the Super Bowl? Here are some of the best TV deals we could find!
There was plenty of future NBA talent on the court at the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday.
In a series filled with thrillers, this was not one of them.
The Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum was scheduled for Sunday.
JuJu Watkins is 18 years old and just broke a 35-year-old USC scoring record.
With the NHL All-Star break here, it's time to make fantasy hockey roster improvements for the second half with any of these players.
Podcastle, a podcasting platform that has boosted its product with various generative AI-driven features, has raised $13.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Mosaic Ventures. Also participating were existing Podcastle investors RTP Global, Point Nine Capital, Sierra Ventures and Andrew Ng’s AI Fund. Squarespace CEO Anthony Casalena and Moonbug Media CEO René Rechtman also participated in the round.
Amazon launched a new generative AI shopping assistant, Rufus, on Thursday. The chatbot is trained on Amazon’s product catalog, customer reviews, community Q&As and “information from across the web.”
Classic PS4 interactive horror game Until Dawn is being remade for PS5 and PC.