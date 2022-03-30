Safety meeting called after video surfaced of masked man with rifle in Plaza Midwood

On Wednesday, Plaza Midwood business owners plan to hold an emergency safety meeting.

The meeting was called in response to cell phone video that surfaced on social media over the weekend. The video showed a man wearing a ski mask holding a long rifle and ducking behind a car in a parking lot outside of Peculiar Rabbit on Pecan Avenue.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

However, the Plaza Midwood Merchants’ Association is concerned and wants more information from police. The group is meeting with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Wednesday afternoon to discuss what to do to protect themselves and their customers.

Channel 9 was also in the same area Saturday morning and got video of police and evidence markers near Fuel Pizza on Central Avenue. We received reports of gunshots fired in the area, but CMPD has not yet confirmed what happened.

