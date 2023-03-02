Safety officials say threats made against NH schools were hoaxes

Mar. 2—The New Hampshire Department of Safety said it was monitoring several school threats on Thursday but announced it believes they were hoaxes.

Among communities reportedly receiving threats on Thursday were Concord, Claremont, Lebanon and Hanover.

In a news release, the Lebanon Police Department said it received a phone call about an active shooter at Lebanon High School. Lebanon police officers responded to the school and said the threat was not credible. The threat was determined to be a hoax, the news release stated.

In Hanover, the Hanover Regional Communications Center was notified by law enforcement agencies about recorded messages indicating shootings at schools, according to a news release. A call similar to others reported in the state was received soon after. Hanover police responded and reported there was "no corroboration of an active, present threat."

Hanover police maintained a presence at Hanover schools throughout the day on Thursday.

In addition, Concord police reported on Twitter that a similar incident was investigated on Thursday.

"At this time, these reports are believed to be a hoax," a New Hampshire Department of Safety news release states. "However, all threats will be taken seriously until such time as their validity is determined."

This is the second time schools in New Hampshire have received threats in recent months, following similar incidents in December.