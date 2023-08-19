Safety is a priority and students head back to school, state police say

With students heading back to the classroom soon, Pennsylvania State Police says it’s prioritizing school and school bus safety.

Police say during the last school year, Troop A conducted over 6,000 security checks at schools within its region. These checks can include walk-throughs of school buildings and lunch visits with students.

Troopers will also devote some of their shift following school buses. This is so they can monitor for drivers illegally overtaking school buses.

Authorities also reminded parents and students about the state’s anonymous reporting system for schools, students and community members, Safe2Say Something PA. The program also teaches people how to recognize the warning signs for those who may be a threat to themselves or others and how to say something before it’s too late.

“The safety of our students and schools is a community effort and we would like to wish all of the students, teachers, school administrators, coaches, and school staff members a safe, healthy, and successful school year,” PSP said in a statement.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

BIG WINNER: $5 million-winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold locally Fundraising efforts underway for family of tow truck driver hit, killed on Parkway West 17 people indicted for drug trafficking in Pittsburgh’s Northside neighborhoods VIDEO: Preventing tragedies: Gas leak warning signs & safety tips DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts