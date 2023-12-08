Safety project to redesign 3rd Avenue along Upper East Side now complete
New York City's Department of Transportation says the redesign of Third Avenue on the Upper East Side is now complete.
New York City's Department of Transportation says the redesign of Third Avenue on the Upper East Side is now complete.
YouTube announced today a new comment moderation setting, “Pause,” letting creators and moderators prevent viewers from adding new comments yet keep existing comments on videos. The Pause option is located in the video-level comment settings in the upper right-hand corner of the comments panel on either the watch page in the app or in YouTube Studio.
Golf is rapidly headed in the direction of tennis, in which only four weeks a year matter to most fans.
It is 2023, and there is still a baseball team that doesn't let its players grow beards.
Grok, a ChatGPT competitor developed by xAI, Elon Musk’s AI startup, has officially launched on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. Grok began rolling out late this afternoon to X Premium Plus subscribers in the U.S., "Premium Plus" being X's plan that costs $16 per month for ad-free access to the social network. Longtime subscribers will get priority access to Grok, X said, with the rollout expected to wrap up in the next week.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump file an appeal of rulings by Judge Tanya Chutkan that stated Trump was not protected from prosecution for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Tuesday, Dec. 7 marks the first night of Hanukkah, usually a joyous time in Judaism that celebrates finding light in darkness. But this year’s festival of lights holds somber significance.
"I regretted mentioning 9/11 in my message that day, and I immediately apologized to the team," McDermott said.
According to Know Your Meme, treating Ohio as a joke started in 2016 after the meme "Ohio vs the world" went viral on Tumblr. User @screenshotsofdespair posted a photo of a digital marquee in an unknown city that read, "Ohio will be eliminated."
'Tis the weekend to kick back and stream the new Hallmark holiday movies.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Amazon is piloting a new grocery subscription offering for Prime members in three cities, the company revealed on Thursday. The new $9.99 per month subscription gives Prime members access to unlimited free grocery delivery on orders over $35 from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh. The subscription also offers unlimited 30 minute pickup on orders of any size.
In the latest episode of "Lead This Way," Yahoo Finance goes inside the rebirth of Campbell Soup under CEO Mark Clouse.
Amit Patel’s lawyer said Thursday that he stole the money from the Jaguars in a “horribly misguided effort to pay back previous gambling losses.”
Pimento is a new French startup that is using generative AI in an interesting way, as the company focuses on the first step of creative processes — ideation, brainstorming and moodboarding. The best way to describe Pimento is by talking about people who could use a tool like this. Creative teams working on a brand redesign, an ad campaign, an upcoming video game or an animation movie will open Pimento on the first day of their new projects.
Lamar Jackson has missed several late-season practices due to various illnesses in recent years.
Fresh labor market data is again the focus for investors, making a soft landing look more likely.
The data is positive. The 'vibes' are negative. Which is more accurate?
There's no place like (a safety-device-equipped) home for the holidays.
U.S. authorities have indicted two hackers linked to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) for allegedly carrying out a years-long cyber espionage campaign targeting government officials. The Department of Justice alleged on Thursday that Ruslan Aleksandrovich Peretyatko, an officer with the FSB intelligence service, and IT worker Andrey Stanislavovich Korinets attempted to compromise the computers of employees at multiple U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Defense and Department of Energy, between October 2016 and October 2022. The indictment also alleges that the conspirators — known publicly by the name “Callisto Group” — targeted military and government officials, think-tank researchers and staff, and journalists in the United Kingdom and elsewhere, using sophisticated spear-phishing emails that purported to have come from email providers suggesting users had violated terms of service.
Grab this supportive, shapely hybrid loved by 39,000+ Amazon shoppers while it's on sale.