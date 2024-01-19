Safety tips for winter driving
The Department of Public Works offered some tips for drivers during inclement weather.
Lai Ching-te, who won Taiwan’s presidential election last Saturday, will be facing a crossroads in the country’s technology industry when he takes office in May. Lai’s administration will be the third term of Democratic Progressive Party rule in Taiwan, and he is widely expected to continue the work of his predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, when it comes to supporting one of the country’s biggest economic drivers and most valuable exports: its semiconductor industry. Lai has also pledged to create 20,000 startup jobs within five years, but has given little detail on how he plans to achieve that.
No. 14 Virginia Tech and No. 15 Florida State also fell while Syracuse likely played its way into the top 25.
The Rabbit R1 AI device will offer up-to-date answers powered by Perplexity.
Winter weather's in the forecast again in Buffalo as the Bills prepare to host another playoff game.
A deep-clean for your fridge is surprisingly simple — but absolutely necessary. We'll walk you through it!
The conservative justices appear to be on the brink of eliminating a critical precedent that has had huge implications on just about everything the federal government does.
MachineGames' long-awaited Indiana Jones project, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, is coming to Xbox Series X/S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming later this year. You can watch the first gameplay trailer here.
The 2024 Jeep Gladiator prices move up and down compared to 2023, the entry trim $1,025 less, the top Mojave X and Rubicon X trims costing nearly $65,000.
Briq, which has built a platform designed to allow all departments of a construction company to automate financial workflows such as accounts payable and payroll, has raised $8 million in an extension round at a $150 million valuation. The company opted to “wait out the market” and raise a smaller dollar amount with less dilution at a flat valuation rather than go out and try to raise a Series C, said CEO and co-founder Bassem Hamdy in an interview with TechCrunch. MetaProp, whose managing partner Aaron Block is set to join Briq's board, co-led the round alongside Blackhorn and Eniac.
Two stages before the end of the 2024 Dakar Rally, Red Bull recaps some of the best scenes.
As Musk vies for greater voting power at the company, the spotlight turns to Tesla's board.
The former No. 6 pick could still face discipline from an NBA investigation.
Internal Meta documents about child safety have been unsealed as part of a lawsuit filed by the New Mexico Department of Justice against both Meta and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. The documents reveal that Meta not only intentionally marketed its messaging platforms to children, but also knew about the massive volume of inappropriate and sexually explicit content being shared between adults and minors. Meta recognized the risks that Messenger and Instagram DMs posed to underaged users, but failed to prioritize implementing safeguards or outright blocked child safety features because they weren’t profitable.
Looking for electric cars, trucks and SUVs that won't give you range anxiety? Here are the longest-range EVs, each offering at least 300 miles per charge.
IT teams today have to juggle an enormous number of tools, apps and systems. The average company was using 130 software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps as of 2022, according to Statista -- a volume that's impacting productivity. Eighty percent of companies responding to a recent MuleSoft poll said that app integration challenges are slowing down their organization-wide efforts, leading to data silos and disconnected departments.
Electric boat startup Navier has landed the first official pilot program for its hydrofoiling watercraft, partnering with Stripe to bring passengers from San Francisco's outskirts to the downtown area. Stripe will pay Navier to shuttle employees from Larkspur, where a number of them are concentrated, to its office near Oyster Point. An hour's drive at the best of times, and passing right through central SF, this is not a pleasant commute by car.
New York City recorded its first measurable snowfall in nearly two years on Tuesday, breaking a record stretch of more than 700 days without significant accumulation.
The brand is adapting to the latest research and conversation about obesity and weight loss.