Safety Town, Gift of Life among beneficiaries of coming Hudson Rotary gala

A permanent Safety Town at the McDowell Early Learning School will be one of the beneficiaries of The Rotary Club of Hudson's gala in May.

The Rotary Club of Hudson has identified this year’s recipients of the funds it will raise at the 38th Annual Gala, which will be May 17 at the Hilton Garden Inn Cleveland/Twinsburg.

The first is a Hudson Preschool Parents Safety Town, which will be constructed at the McDowell Early Learning School. It will be built adjacent to the existing playground. Preschool and kindergarten students will learn traffic signals and the rules of the road as they move around the Safety Town as well as engage in play with friends and family members. Miniature buildings and shops, roadways and crosswalks, street signage and working traffic lights will simulate the real Hudson. Funds are needed for grading, painting, electrical, building construction, seating and landscaping.

The Gift of Life program of Northeast Ohio, which the Rotary Club of Hudson has helped sponsor for many years, also will benefit. Funds raised from the gala provide needed heart surgery for struggling children in underdeveloped countries, one of which is Haiti. Doctors from the area, some of whom live in Hudson, and local hospitals donate their skills and services.

The gala also will provide the Hudson City Schools with ongoing support, including with multiple $3000 college and trade school scholarships, a longstanding partnership with the HHS Service Learning Class and funding of various school clubs and elementary school projects.

The Gala evening will begin with butlered hors d’oeuvres and cocktails with a silent auction followed by a multi course dinner and live auction. There will also be entertainment and various raffles. Visit www.rotaryhudson.org to register and to learn more about Rotary’s community projects or inquire about seeking a grant from The Rotary Foundation.

The Hilton Garden Inn Cleveland/Twinsburg is 8971 Wilcox Dr. in Twinsburg.

