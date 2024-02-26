Safety worker struck by monster truck at Marion County event is hospitalized

A 56-year-old man was hospitalized after he was run over by a monster truck at an event in Marion County, Ohio, according to the Marion County Sheriff's office.

The unidentified man who worked as a member of the safety staff suffered the injuries shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday at the Monster Truck Wars event at the fairgrounds.

Paramedics from the Marion City Fire Department took the man to Marion General Hospital, but he was later flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus due to the severity of his injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Monster Truck Wars describes itself as a live entertainment company specializing in Monster Trucks, Truck/Tractor Pulling, Mud Racing etc. "With a combined 60+ yrs in event production/promotion, the company excels in customer experience and service."

