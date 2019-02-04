Is Safran SA’s (EPA:SAF) 13% ROCE Any Good?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we are going to look at Safran SA (EPA:SAF) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Safran:

0.13 = €2.7b ÷ (€38b – €20b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Safran has an ROCE of 13%.

Does Safran Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Safran’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 10% average in the Aerospace & Defense industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Independently of how Safran compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Safran’s current ROCE of 13% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 19% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

ENXTPA:SAF Last Perf February 4th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Safran.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Safran’s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Safran has total assets of €38b and current liabilities of €20b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 53% of its total assets. This is admittedly a high level of current liabilities, improving ROCE substantially.

Our Take On Safran’s ROCE

The ROCE would not look as appealing if the company had fewer current liabilities. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Safran. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.