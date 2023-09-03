SAG-AFTRA members volunteer at food pantry, help fellow actors
SAG-AFTRA volunteers helped host and staff a food pantry in Los Angeles for fellow union members impacted by the ongoing Hollywood strike.
SAG-AFTRA volunteers helped host and staff a food pantry in Los Angeles for fellow union members impacted by the ongoing Hollywood strike.
The late Trebek once referred to the "Jeopardy!" writers as "really sharp."
Hollywood studios will once again meet with striking writers — but the impact of the prolonged work stoppage is only just beginning.
A majority of Americans agree with striking actors that it's a "bad idea" to use AI digital replicas in movies and TV shows.
The singer is celebrating her decade-old album with a week of special events.
"Before I was a creator, I used to work in restaurants full time, and that makes me no stranger to being exploited for my labor," Jonathan Kung, a chef with 1.7 million TikTok followers, told TechCrunch. When Kung saw that TikToker and Gen Z for Change director Victoria Hammett was organizing creators to show solidarity with striking writers and actors, he immediately signed onto this pledge, which is called Labor Over Likes. Gen Z for Change, a youth political nonprofit, launched Labor Over Likes on Tuesday and continues to amass more signatures.
Favorites from Tory Burch, Zella, Adidas, Casper and more are up to 60% off. Add to cart now before someone else does!
Target, West Elm, CB2, Article, Wayfair, Amazon, Walmart: Save up to 80% on beds, tables, chairs, patio sets and more.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Umm, this is actually genius.
The US labor market continued to cool in August — as the ongoing double strike in Hollywood added to further job losses.
Bye-bye, mess! Over 53,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this thing.
On Sept. 1, the Braves have a 28% chance of winning the World Series. What can that tell us about the season's final month?
Like so many others, Daniels took an unforgettable toll from COVID-19. But the star quarterback is coming to terms with his grief and learning how to cope in his new environment.
The "End Credits" author answers 3 questions about her former industry.
MLB games moved much quicker in 2023, thanks to the pitch clock.
If it's good enough for Julia Roberts and Hailey Bieber, it's good enough for me.
Score over 50% off this gizmo and make dead zones a thing of the past.
Now is the time to arm your home with an air purifier to protect it from wildfire smoke.
Our fall streaming preview breaks down the must-watch scripted series — including reboots of old favorites, spinoffs of major hits and some buzzy newcomers — for your queue.
Walgreens abruptly lost its CEO Roz Brewer Friday, the second top position to be left vacant in less than a month.