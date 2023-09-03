SAG-AFTRA members volunteer at food pantry, help fellow actors

TechCrunch

"Before I was a creator, I used to work in restaurants full time, and that makes me no stranger to being exploited for my labor," Jonathan Kung, a chef with 1.7 million TikTok followers, told TechCrunch. When Kung saw that TikToker and Gen Z for Change director Victoria Hammett was organizing creators to show solidarity with striking writers and actors, he immediately signed onto this pledge, which is called Labor Over Likes. Gen Z for Change, a youth political nonprofit, launched Labor Over Likes on Tuesday and continues to amass more signatures.