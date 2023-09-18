SAG AFTRA, WGA members strike in Arizona

TechCrunch

Disrupt 2023 in San Francisco, of course. A history-making moment occurred Thursday night when the United Auto Workers decided to strike against all three big U.S. automakers — GM, Ford and North America's Stellantis (known as Chrysler) — after both sides failed to reach a deal. GM said it expects to idle its Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas because of a shortage of stampings made at the Missouri factory where workers are striking.