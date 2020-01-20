SAG Awards 2020: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston reunite at the awards show originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have put their past behind them.

The actors, who announced the end of their four-year marriage in 2005, had a friendly encounter at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, which was captured by photographers.

The famous exes have apparently been on good terms for some time;People magazine reported that last year, Pitt was a guest at Aniston's birthday bash and her holiday party.

"The Morning Show" star Aniston, 50, won the award for best female actor in a drama series, while Pitt, 56, won the supporting male actor trophy for his role in for "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood." This was the first individual SAG Award for both; Aniston was recognized in 1996 as part of the "Friends" ensemble, and Pitt was honored with the rest of the "Inglourious Basterds" cast in 2009.

PHOTO: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Emma Mcintyre/Getty Images for Turner) More

After their divorce, both Aniston and Pitt remarried. Aniston wed actor Justin Theroux in 2015, but they split in 2018. After a years-long relationship and six children together, Pitt married actress Angelina Jolie in 2014. They separated two years later.

Pitt joked about his single status at the start of his acceptance speech Sunday night, telling the audience: "I've got to add this to my Tinder profile."