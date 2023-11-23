Sage Fire burning at ‘critical rate of spread’ in Jamul: Cal Fire

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in the area of Highway 94 at the 13000 block of Vista Sage Lane in Jamul.

Around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Cal Fire San Diego said the blaze, dubbed the Sage Fire, was at 30-55 acres with “a critical rate of spread.” The fire was reported to be zero percent contained.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for residents near the fire along Lyons Valley Road and SR-94. A temporary evacuation point was set up at Steele Canyon High School at 12440 Campo Rd., Spring Valley, CA 91978.

A map of the evacuation order can be found below.

According to fire officials, there’s an “immediate structure threat to the area.”

