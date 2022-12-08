Sage Group (LON:SGE) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) will increase its dividend on the 10th of February to £0.121, which is 4.0% higher than last year's payment from the same period of £0.116. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 2.3%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Sage Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Sage Group was paying out 72% of earnings and more than 75% of free cash flows. This is usually an indication that the focus of the company is returning cash to shareholders rather than reinvesting it for growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 41.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 53% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Sage Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.107 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.184. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.6% over that duration. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, Sage Group's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Slow growth and a high payout ratio could mean that Sage Group has maxed out the amount that it has been able to pay to shareholders. That's fine as far as it goes, but we're less enthusiastic as this often signals that the dividend is likely to grow slower in the future.

Our Thoughts On Sage Group's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Sage Group will make a great income stock. While Sage Group is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Sage Group that investors should take into consideration. Is Sage Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

