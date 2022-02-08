The Sage Group, Spayne Lindsay Forge Consumer Investment Banking Partnership

Lisa Lockwood
·4 min read

Los Angeles-based investment bank The Sage Group and Spayne Lindsay & Co., a London-based corporate finance firm, have forged a global investment partnership that aligns their consumer sector knowledge, investment banking expertise and relationship networks.

Sage and Spayne Lindsay will remain independently owned, but will work together to establish a firm with a global reach across the consumer sector.

More from WWD

Sage and Spayne Lindsay have 50 investment banking professionals. Together, both firms have completed more than 300 transactions worth tens of billions of dollars across Europe and the U.S.

“We have long admired Spayne Lindsay for the quality of their bankers, industry knowledge, culture and integrity,” said Mark Vidergauz, chief executive officer of The Sage Group. “This relationship will provide our clients with access to even greater resources and expertise on a global scale. Our partner-led teams deliver tailored advice based on deep industry knowledge, real-time market insights, and long-standing relationships with the most prominent strategic buyers and investment funds globally.”

Tom Lindsay, founding partner of Spayne Lindsay, said: “We have known Mark and the team at Sage for a number of years now, and we are very like-minded. Our adjacent areas of expertise within the consumer segment are complementary, and we look forward to working together more closely. The Sage-Spayne Lindsay partnership allows clients to work with a truly independent global advisory firm with depth of knowledge across all subsectors of the consumer world. The partnership will enhance our capabilities both geographically and across many key consumer sectors.”

Over the years Sage has advised such companies as Bombas on its sale to Great Hill Partners, Chubbies on its sale to Solo Stove, Blenders on its sale to Safilo, Oribe Hair Care on its sale to KAO, Glamglow on its sale to the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., Toms Shoes on its sale to Bain Capital and Honey Birdette on its sale to Playboy Group, among others.

Spayne Lindsay’s transactions have included the acquisition of Unilever’s tea business by CVC, Strong Roots on its investment from McCain, EAT on its sale to Pret, Hippeas on its investment from The Craftory, Oatly on its investment from Verlinvest, Quorn on its sale to Monde Nissin and the acquisition of Telmont Champagne by Remy Cointreau, among others.

The partnership will cover all areas of consumer — from apparel, footwear and accessories, and beauty and personal care to food and beverage and high-growth digitally native companies.

Spayne Lindsay looks to benefit from Sage’s expertise in the U.S. and its capabilities in advising premium consumer brands, while Sage expects to gain from Spayne Lindsay’s knowledge of the European market and skill in working with food, beverage and restaurant businesses.

In addition, the partnership will have access to an extensive international network of aligned firms in Asia, Central Europe, Africa and Australasia that will offer clients a global sector specialist advisory service.

Vidergauz told WWD his company has done half its deals with foreign buyers and foreign sellers “and this will really strengthen that position.” He noted that Spayne Lindsay has very solid bankers and “we have a shared culture which we take very seriously.”

He anticipates that the partnership will bring Sage deeper into the food and beverage industry. “I do think it’s been a missing a leg of the stool for us,” said Vidergauz. He noted that a lot of the companies he’s dealing with are not only involved in apparel and beauty, but also food and beverage. “We’re speaking to the same people all the time. We kind of have had this gap in our portfolio,” he said.

He noted that M&A has been having a very good year. “Our business did extremely well through the pandemic. Other businesses haven’t been as fortunate,” said Vidergauz.

Asked what he hopes to achieve with the partnership, Lindsay said, “The combination of two successful boutiques either side of the Atlantic allows us to provide a superior level of service to our clients. The worldwide team of consumer specialists has the size and experience at least as strong as the major investment banks whilst retaining the independence of a boutique. Sage also provides us with more depth in certain verticals. We therefore hope to secure more business through the merger than we could as independent operators.

In discussing the pace of M&A in Europe, Lindsay said: “The M&A business in Europe continues to be very robust. Our pipeline is currently better than last year which was a record year for us. However, we do expect some headwinds from inflation and supply chain issues as 2022 develops.”

Spayne Lindsay & Co. was founded in 2004 and its advice can include buy-side and sell-side mergers, acquisitions and disposal projects, management buys-ins and buyouts, coinvestments, debt and equity fundraising and refinancing. Founded in 2000, Sage provides a broad range of corporate finance advisory services including merger and acquisitions, capital raising, restructurings, take-privates and fairness opinions.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Year in Review: Beauty M&A Recap 2021

What M&A Deal Could Be Next in Italy’s Fashion Industry?

M&A Activity in Luxury Sector Healthy and Brisk Despite COVID-19, Says Deloitte

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Set to Beat Earnings This Week

    We’re well into earnings season, and so far, investors should be gratified by the results. Cumulatively, some 56% of the S&P 500 companies have reported so far; of those, 79% have beaten earnings estimates. Overall, earnings are up 45% in the past 12 months, and this is the fourth quarter in a row with sequential gains of 25% or more. While the earnings season has been solid, there is one cautionary note – the immediate comparison is to 2020, when the COVID pandemic had a negative impact on a wi

  • Alphabet Stock Just Split – What Does That Mean & How Does It Affect Your Investments?

    When Alphabet stock split earlier this month, many investors saw their net worth rise rapidly. The 20-for-1 stock split meant that each share of Alphabet, Google's parent company, was now worth 20...

  • Amazon Prime Memberships Will Soon Cost $139 a Year. Here Are 5 Ways to Get a Discount

    An Amazon Prime membership will soon cost more. Here are some ways to save money on the cost of a membership.

  • 4 Ways to Grow $100,000 into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

    Once you've got a decent chunk of money, compounding does much of the hard work to help your nest egg grow. It's large enough that compounding can actually add significant amounts to your balance, while being small enough to potentially reach it fairly early in your career. With that in mind, these four ways to grow $100,000 into $1 million for your retirement savings can help you get through that time period where compounding really starts to do the hard work on your behalf.

  • Down 27% to 85%: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    Warren Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru, but the fact that Apple is by far the largest stock holding in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio shows the famous investor doesn't maintain an overly strict dichotomy between "value stocks" and "growth stocks." Intelligent, long-term investing decisions have helped the investing conglomerate deliver returns of more than 5,200% over the last 30 years and go up more than 2,600,000% since Buffett took over the company in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, read on for a look at two tech stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that have what it takes to be huge winners.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a successful investing strategy for over five decades.

  • Softbank plans IPO for ARM after Nvidia calls off $40 billion acquisition

    Nvidia Corp. is giving up on its attempt to acquire Arm Ltd. from Softbank Group Corp., which plans an IPO for the chip designer instead.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • Have $3,000? Buying These 3 Stocks Now Just Might Be the Smartest Move You'll Ever Make

    If you're not familiar with MercadoLibre, picture a combination of Amazon.com, eBay, and PayPal with a Latin American twist. MercadoLibre's e-commerce marketplace is akin to Amazon and eBay. Its Mercado Pago digital payment platform is similar in some respects to PayPal.

  • Used-Car Prices Aren’t Soaring Anymore. What It Means for Inflation.

    A well-respected price gauge held steady in January after four months of big increases, and that could mean prices are cooling for cars—and other things.

  • Bitcoin will hit $200,000 in the second half of 2022, predicts FSInsight

    And Ether prices could quadruple as well.

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

    QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $16.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day.

  • Taiwanese supplier to chip producers announces expansion

    GlobalWafers Co., which supplies silicon wafers to semiconductor manufacturers, says it will invest $3.6 billion in facilities in Asia, the United States and Europe after its attempt to acquire Germany’s Siltronic AG failed. Sunday’s announcement comes amid shortages of processor chips and other semiconductors that are disrupting auto manufacturing, smartphone and other industries. The Taiwanese company said the 100 billion New Taiwan dollars ($3.6 billion) earmarked for the purchase will go into expanding its production capacity instead.

  • Boeing Stock Has a New Problem About Market Share

    Citigroup analyst Charles Armitage is worried that Boeing won't recapture lost market share from Airbus.

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed at $12.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.31% move from the prior day.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks billionaire Paul Tudor Jones is buying. You can skip our detailed analysis of Tudor Investment Corp and its recent developments, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Is Buying. Paul Tudor Jones, the founder of Tudor Investment Corporation, is […]

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $23.99, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.