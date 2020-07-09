Sage Intacct Names Alta Vista Technology a Premier Partner

ROYAL OAK, Mich., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Intacct, a leader in cloud financial management and accounting software, has named Alta Vista Technology a Premier Partner. Alta Vista joins just a handful of VARs to achieve this status. Sage Intacct Premier Partners are the best of the best, those who provide only the top cloud accounting software and services.

Alta Vista Technology is a nationally recognized ERP consulting firm working together for over 20 years with over 500 implementations and countless fans. With locations in Michigan, Nebraska, and Texas, Alta Vista Technology specializes in providing ERP, CRM, Business Intelligence, and Cloud Financials from Sage Intacct and Microsoft Dynamics.

Because of their dedication and world-class customer service, Alta Vista Technology has been named one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine. They have also been named a top 100 VARs in the US by Accounting Today and ERP Global Insights. Most recently, MCSB has named them one of the 50 companies to watch in Michigan.

The Sage Intacct Premier Partner Program celebrates the massive success of the Sage Intacct Channel Program. Sage Intacct VARs continue to show a rapid increase in sales , providing a personal touch and boots-on-the-ground service to their customers. Having partners that can sell the product and specialize in different industries and use-cases is an incredibly valuable resource.

Whether you are starting to think about cloud accounting or deep in research, Alta Vista Technology would love to help. You can give them a call at 855.913.3228, send an email to info@altavistatech.com, or fill out their simple web form. They will get back to you within 1 business day! At Alta Vista Technology, they take pride in being part of your solution.

