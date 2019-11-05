Is Sage Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAGE) CEO Salary Justified?

In 2013 Jeff Jonas was appointed CEO of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

Check out our latest analysis for Sage Therapeutics

How Does Jeff Jonas's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a market cap of US$7.4b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$9.8m for the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$642k. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of US$4.0b to US$12b. The median total CEO compensation was US$6.8m.

It would therefore appear that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. pays Jeff Jonas more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Sage Therapeutics has changed from year to year.

NasdaqGM:SAGE CEO Compensation, November 5th 2019 More

Is Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Growing?

Over the last three years Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 31% per year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 98%.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 224% over three years, Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Sage Therapeutics, Inc., and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

We think many shareholders would be underwhelmed with the business growth over the last three years. However, we can't argue with the strong returns to shareholders, over the same time period. Considering this, shareholders are probably not too worried about the CEO compensation. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Sage Therapeutics shares with their own money (free access).

If you want to buy a stock that is better than Sage Therapeutics, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.