Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) shareholders are up 5.6% this past week, but still in the red over the last five years

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Imagine if you held Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for half a decade as the share price tanked 77%. But it's up 5.6% in the last week.

While the stock has risen 5.6% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Given that Sage Therapeutics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last half decade, Sage Therapeutics saw its revenue increase by 41% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. So it's not at all clear to us why the share price sunk 12% throughout that time. It could be that the stock was over-hyped before. We'd recommend carefully checking for indications of future growth - and balance sheet threats - before considering a purchase.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Sage Therapeutics shares lost 4.2% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 18%. Of far more concern is the 12% p.a. loss served to shareholders over the last five years. This sort of share price action isn't particularly encouraging, but at least the losses are slowing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Sage Therapeutics is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

