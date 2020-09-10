Sagetech Avionics Expands International Presence with New Reseller Network

10 New Resellers of Sagetech Transponders Appointed Worldwide

WHITE SALMON, Wash., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagetech Avionics, an innovative technology company providing industry-leading safety solutions for unmanned aerial systems (UAS), announced today that it has significantly expanded its international reach through new agreements with a network of leading resellers.

Sagetech Avionics will employ a global network of resellers to supply miniature, certified transponders to military and civil drone manufacturers.

"Small to mid-size UAVs represent one of the fastest growth segments in the UAS industry, and many now require or will require transponders for collision avoidance and situational awareness," explained Tom Furey, CEO of Sagetech Avionics. "We've signed new representatives to provide localized sales support as military and civil drone manufacturers' transponder needs grow worldwide. We look forward to productive sales relationships with all of our newly-appointed partners."





Beginning immediately, the following resellers are available to answer product inquiries and take orders:

India Apollo Micro Systems Israel FMS Aerospace Italy Eurolink Systems Italy Milano Systems Mexico Decsef Sistemas South Korea W.I. Engineering Co. Ltd. Singapore Oriens Group Spain Aerogenix Spain UAV Navigation Spain Embention Turkey BSM Teknoloji Ltd.





Story continues

Sagetech Avionics will continue to build out its reseller network in the months and years ahead. For complete reseller details, visit the Sagetech Avionics website.

About Sagetech Avionics

Sagetech Avionics improves flight situational awareness and ensures the safe operation of unmanned aerial systems in controlled airspace. Sagetech delivers the world's most reliable, certifiable miniature transponders for civil and military applications, serving for more than a decade with 1.5 million flight hours in harsh environments. Sagetech transponders are standard or optional equipment on most production small and medium UAVs. Learn more at www.sagetech.com.

Sagetech Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sagetech Avionics Inc.)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sagetech-avionics-expands-international-presence-with-new-reseller-network-301127066.html

SOURCE Sagetech Avionics Inc.