Sagewind Capital Invests in QuantiTech

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagewind Capital LLC ("Sagewind"), a New York-based private equity firm, announced today an investment in QuantiTech LLC ("QuantiTech" or "The Company"), a leading provider of highly technical engineering services to the Army, Air Force, NASA and various other key defense agencies. QuantiTech's capabilities supporting hypersonics, counter unmanned aircraft systems and human spaceflight include systems engineering, cybersecurity, test & evaluation, and program management. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are very excited to partner with the QuantiTech team," said Steven Lefkowitz, Managing Partner of Sagewind. "QuantiTech's founder, Sheila Brown, and Chairman, Randy Cash, have built a reputation for excellence and established the Company as an essential partner for our nation's defense community. QuantiTech has highly educated and talented personnel who are passionate about missions critical to our national security. We are very impressed with the business the QuantiTech team has built and look forward to supporting them as they execute on their growth strategies."

The management team of QuantiTech will continue with the company and will retain a significant equity ownership.

Darryl Wortman, President and CEO of QuantiTech said, "Sagewind is an ideal partner for us that has a strong track record of supporting government services companies. They have backed many management teams to help grow their businesses through acquisitions and other growth initiatives, which is exactly what we need as we strive to better support our customers' critical missions by providing a broader set of capabilities."

Mr. Cash, the former CEO of QuantiTech and a former Vice President in various roles at SAIC, will continue as Chairman of the Board of Directors. As part of the transaction, industry veterans Deborah Dunie, Dr. Paul G. Kaminski and General Paul Kern, US Army (Ret) will join the QuantiTech Board of Directors. Ms. Dunie brings over 30 years of senior level business experience in government services, most recently as the former CTO of CACI and a former Director of SAIC. Dr. Kaminski served as the Undersecretary of Defense for acquisition and technology from 1994 to 1997, has chaired and served on several company and government advisory boards, and was twice Chairman of the Defense Science Board, of which he is still a member. General Kern retired after almost 38 years with the US Army as the Commanding General of the Army Materiel Command and is currently a member of the Defense Science Board and a Senior Counselor at The Cohen Group.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP acted as Sagewind's legal counsel. Maynard Cooper & Gale served as legal counsel to QuantiTech. KippsDeSanto acted as the exclusive financial advisor to QuantiTech.

About QuantiTech LLC

QuantiTech is a leading provider of highly technical engineering and management support services for the federal government, based in Huntsville, AL. It serves mission critical programs, primarily to key defense agencies responsible for maintaining technological superiority and warfighter dominance. QuantiTech's capabilities are focused on systems engineering, cybersecurity, test & evaluation and program management for key defense end-markets such as hypersonics, counter unmanned aircraft systems and human spaceflight for the Army, Air Force, NASA and various other defense agencies.

About Sagewind Capital LLC

Sagewind Capital LLC is a New York-based middle-market private equity firm. Sagewind seeks to partner with exceptional management teams and focuses on significant capital appreciation by helping businesses grow organically and through strategic acquisitions. Since inception, Sagewind has made eight investments across several industries, including government services, aerospace & defense, software, information technology, healthcare and business services. The firm is focused on long-term capital appreciation and has the flexibility to own businesses for extended periods. For more information please visit www.sagewindcapital.com.

