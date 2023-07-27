Saginaw man arrested, charged with murder after police find woman shot in a home

A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after a woman was found in a home with a fatal gunshot wound earlier this week, the Saginaw Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

At around 10 p.m. Monday, Saginaw police responded to a house in the 200 block of Lottie Lane about a woman with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers found a 46-year-old woman, Kimberly Knapp, on a bed with a gunshot wound to her chest. Police applied pressure to her wound until MedStar and the Saginaw Fire Department arrived.

Knapp was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Rance Ray Magby, 32, was the only other person in the home, according to the release. Evidence led investigators to believe that Magby was responsible for Knapp’s death, police said.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Magby and he was taken into custody.

He is being held on a charge of murder without bond.

This investigation is ongoing.