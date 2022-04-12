Saginaw police respond to swatting call at International Leadership of Texas school

International Leadership of Texas, a charter school at 500 N. Old Decatur Road in Saginaw, was put on lockdown Tuesday morning after a prank caller claiming to be a parent said a child was headed to the school with a stolen firearm, police said in a news release.

Police said they received a call from an ILT student resource officer who relayed that a person claiming to be parent called the school and said that their son stole their rifle and was going to the school.

Saginaw police said they made contact with the person believed to have made the call and determined the threat was a swatting event, or a prank.

At this time investigators said there are no safety threats to the staff and students. The lockdown was lifted.

Saginaw police said the investigation is ongoing.