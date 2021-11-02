Saginaw resident kills stranger who banged on door, charged toward house, police say

A resident of a Saginaw house early Monday shot to death a stranger just outside the residence, police said.

The shooter told police that he or she woke at the house in the the 600 block of Babbling Brook Drive about 3:52 a.m. by banging on the front door.

The resident asked the stranger, a male, to leave, Saginaw police said. The stranger began to walk away, then turned and rushed the resident, police said. The resident fired multiple rounds as the resident retreated into the house, police said.

Police found the male, whose name and age authorities have not released, dead and face-down on a porch. He appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The death is under investigation and it is not yet clear whether the resident will be charged.