Sahara dust chokes Senegal's capital, disrupts fishing

  • Fishermen are pictured on their pirogue as dust carried by winds from the Sahara Desert shrouds Dakar
  • A street vendor walks past the Massalikoul Djinane mosque as dust carried by winds from the Sahara desert shrouds Dakar
  • A boy jumps over pirogues as dust carried by winds from the Sahara Desert shrouds Dakar
  • Fishermen are pictured on their pirogue as dust carried by winds from the Sahara Desert shrouds Dakar
1 / 4

Sahara dust chokes Senegal's capital, disrupts fishing

Fishermen are pictured on their pirogue as dust carried by winds from the Sahara Desert shrouds Dakar

DAKAR (Reuters) - A cloud of dust brought by dry winds from the Sahara has settled over much of West and Central Africa, reducing visibility, choking residents, and disrupting fishing in the Senegal's capital Dakar.

Each year, dry, dusty winds sweep in from the Sahara and cover much of West Africa and the Gulf of Guinea. The yearly phenomenon, known as the Harmattan season, runs from November through March.

"Those who have toddlers with poor health like mine, who is not yet one year old, cannot work properly," said Khoudia Ndiaye, who sells fish at a market in Dakar. "Yesterday I couldn't work because of the dust, I had to go home."

The hazy weather has blanketed Senegal's capital since the start of the week, coating the city with fine dust particles that have prompted health and air quality warnings from the environment ministry.

In a statement, the ministry urged people to curb outside sporting activities and suggested that children, the elderly and those suffering from respiratory problems remain indoors. The importance of wearing face masks, which have become commonplace in the COVID-19 era, was reinforced.

Authorities in Cameroon this week also warned that a huge plume of Saharan dust carried by Harmattan winds was expected to hit its three northern provinces, reducing visibility. It urged residents not to travel.

The dust cloud in Senegal reduced visibility to a few dozen metres, leading to a reduction of fishing, an essential source of income for many families, along Dakar's shoreline.

At Soumbedioune, one of the city's main fish markets, a few fishermen loiter around the shipyard. A barely visible red flag flutters in the wind.

"You can see the red flag behind me indicates that it is still dangerous," said Moustapha Ndoye, the head of the fishmongers' association.

Some fishermen have been unable to fish for several days, he added.

(Reporting by Cooper Inveen and Ngouda Dione; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Recommended Stories

  • Dramatic weather changes predicted across US next week

    A major thaw is forecast for the recently winter-bombarded south-central United States, where millions of Americans have been struggling to stay warm this week. Even though temperature swings won't be as dramatic in the Midwest and East, AccuWeather meteorologists say the extreme winter weather of late should ease up in intensity into the end of February. There is plenty of good news for those struggling to get food and fuel and beginning the repair process over the South Central states following the once-in-a-lifetime surge of severe cold and back-to-back major winter storms during the middle of February. The extreme winter weather and power outage crisis left millions without a source of heat that then led to scores of frozen, ruptured pipes and serious damage in Texas alone. The storms brought up to 2 feet of snow in parts of the region and ice an inch thick or more. The siege of frigid air produced more than 4,500 daily record low temperatures. All-time record lows even fell in some locations, including Hastings, Nebraska, when the temperature plummeted to 30 below zero F; Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a recording of 20 below zero; Lawton, Oklahoma, with a recording of 12 below zero; and Tyler, Texas, with a recording of 6 below zero this past week, according to National Weather Service data. A rebound in temperatures will begin in earnest this weekend but will throttle into high gear next week to the point where temperatures surge to levels 30, 40 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit higher than during the depths of the frigid air from Feb. 13-16. A few places may end up experiencing temperatures 60-70 degrees higher by the middle to latter part of the coming week. "Even though the greatest temperature departures above average during the coming week will be over the North Central states, with a trend slightly above average in the South Central states, the change will be dramatic for much of the Plains and Mississippi Valley, following such persistent severe cold from the middle days of the month," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Samuhel said. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP By Wednesday, Feb. 24, highs are forecast to range from near 40 in Chicago to the lower 70s in Houston, which will follow low temperatures from the middle of this past week ranging from 5 below zero in Chicago to 13 above zero in Houston. The temperature turnaround in Dallas from the morning of Feb. 16 to the afternoon of Feb. 24 is expected to be 62 degrees. And in Hastings, Nebraska, the positive temperature trend from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23 is forecast to be a whopping 73 degrees. The accelerating thaw will help with natural melting of ice and snow on roads, but areas made wet by higher daytime temperatures can become icy at night. "There will still be some nights into early next week where temperatures dip below freezing in the South Central states," Samuhel cautioned, adding that more pipes could break where heat is still not restored. Even the thaw can cause some pipes that split but remained frozen to this point to release water without notice. Property owners may want to thoroughly inspect all the pipes before turning the water back on. "With a roughly west-to-east storm track restricted mainly to the northern half of the nation up until nearly the end of the month, storms are forecast to move swiftly along and not have a chance to grab Gulf of Mexico moisture," Samuhel said. These storms can still bring rounds of snow and wintry mix to the North Central and Northeastern states from later this weekend to next week. "One such storm is forecast to affect the North Central states on Sunday then the Northeast on Monday with some snow and slippery travel," AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson said. However, farther south, most and perhaps all of the precipitation from storms swinging through into the end of the week would fall in the form of rain from Texas to Louisiana, Mississippi and perhaps over much of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee. The upcoming storms will be of much shorter duration when compared to the two- to four-day events and double-barreled systems that struck from coast to coast during the early and middle part of February. Temperatures are forecast to trend upward in the Northeast and the interior Southeast as well next week. "In much of the Eastern states, the temperature turnaround next week will not be nearly as dramatic as that of the Central states, but it will still be noticeable and should still feel good for people who mind the cold," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said. The milder air may allow property owners to get rid of any ice that has adhered to sidewalks and driveways in recent days due to persistent subfreezing temperatures. High temperatures are forecast to rebound from the teens and 20s in the central Appalachians this weekend to the 30s and lower 40s by midweek. Meanwhile, highs along the I-95 corridor of the Northeast will trend upward into the 40s in Boston and New York City to the 50s and even near 60 in Washington, D.C., by the middle of the week. In comparison, Boston's normal high is in low 40s during late February. New York City typically climbs into the mid-40s during the last week of February, and D.C. reaches right around 50 on average during this timeframe. Right around the end of the month, the weather pattern may regress to somewhat harsher wintry conditions. "There is some indication that Arctic air may build southeastward from western Canada and push across part of the central and eastern U.S. at the end of February to the first part of March, following a larger and more potent storm," Samuhel said. "While some cold air may reach the South Central states and produce slightly below-average temperatures by early March, it should not be nearly as extreme as that what has occurred this week," Samuhel added. The strengthening effect of the sun will also be of more assistance in negating the chill of Arctic air during March. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.

  • Am I eligible for California's $600 COVID-19 stimulus check and other aid?

    In all, the state will provide 5.7 million payments to low-income Californians as part of the $9.6-billion economic recovery package.

  • Woman shot during protest against Myanmar coup dies

    A young woman who was shot in the head by police last week during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar died Friday, her family said. It was the first confirmed death among thousands of protesters who have faced off against security forces since the junta took power on Feb. 1, detained the country's elected leaders and prevented Parliament from convening. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday.

  • Trump and Biden news - live: President apologizes to world summit for Trump years and insists ‘America’s back’

    Follow for all the latest from the White House, Congress and Mar-a-Lago

  • When could you get a $1,400 stimulus check? Pelosi gives timetable for House vote

    Democrats are hoping to pass the stimulus deal before March 14.

  • President Joe Biden planning trip to storm-ravaged Texas, but 'I don't want to be a burden'

    Earlier this week, press secretary Jen Psaki pointed to the expansive 'footprint' and resources required of a presidential trip.

  • Trump complained that he was served a smaller steak than a dining companion at his DC hotel restaurant: report

    Melania Trump once rejected a $64 plate of Dover sole because it was topped with chives and parsley, the chef told The Washingtonian.

  • Adam Sandler just hit the links in Boca for Happy Gilmore’s anniversary. Cops noticed

    You’re about to feel really old.

  • 11-year-old boy dies of hypothermia after playing in snow during Texas storm

    An eleven-year-old boy in Texas has died of suspected hypothermia only hours after playing in the snow for the first time. Christian Pavon Pineda of Conroe, north of Houston, is the latest fatality from the huge winter storm that swept across the state, knocking out power and water to millions of people for days. On Sunday, Ms Pineda took photos and videos of her son frolicking in the snow wearing a red hoodie.

  • Scientists, including Fauci, are facing off over whether to delay 2nd vaccine doses. Here's why the risk of more mutations from delaying shots may ultimately be worth it.

    Delaying second vaccine doses could save the lives of more-vulnerable people. The risk of more coronavirus mutations could be the price we pay.

  • 16 photos show how Disney World's Cinderella Castle has changed throughout the years

    Since Disney World opened in 1971, Cinderella Castle has become a landmark of the Orlando, Florida, theme park.

  • Trump hotel employees say they had to pretend to support the president: 'Inside I was dying'

    For employees at the Trump International Hotel who weren't Donald Trump supporters, pretending to be one was an unwritten rule of the job.

  • Mars landing: Excitement builds over new images from Nasa Perseverance rover

    The rover touched down successfully on Thursday in Mars' Jezero Crater.

  • Two Miami-Dade cops feuded over a woman. One now charged with attacking her during Zoom court

    Miami-Dade Police Officer Lewis Diaz dated a 31-year-old woman. She’d previously dated another cop, Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Carlos Ramos.

  • Texas weather crisis deepens Chinese belief they're 'on right path', says foreign ministry

    China's foreign ministry said on Friday that seeing the plight of Americans suffering in a severe winter storm that hit the state of Texas this week reinforced a belief among Chinese citizens that their country is "on the right path". Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments in response to a question from a state media journalist on calls by western countries for an investigation into alleged human rights abuses in its western Xinjiang region.

  • FKA Twigs shuts down Gayle King's question about why she didn't leave Shia LaBeouf: 'I think we have to stop asking that question'

    FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf in December, claiming "relentless" emotional and physical abuse.

  • When could you get a $1,400 stimulus check? Pelosi gives timetable for House vote

    Democrats are hoping to pass the stimulus deal before March 14.

  • The oil and gas industry has been very generous to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Will that sway his outages response?

    When the Texas power grid buckled under the strain of worse-than-expected winter cold, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) went on Fox News and blamed frozen wind turbines for what was mostly a problem with natural gas–fueled power supply. Then he savaged the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the Texas-only power grid. But he has notably "gone easier on another culprit: an oil and gas industry that is the state's dominant business and his biggest political contributor," The Associated Press reports. Abbott, in office since 2015, has raised more than $150 million in campaign contributions — the most of any governor in U.S. history — and "more than $26 million of his contributions have come from the oil and gas industry, more than any other economic sector," AP reports. In a news conference Thursday, Abbott mostly blamed ERCOT for assuring state leaders Texas could handle the storm. ERCOT is overseen by the Texas Public Utility Commission, whose three-member board is appointed by Abbott. But the Texas legislature is broadly responsible for energy policy. And everyone knows what would have to be done to avoid a repeat of these blackouts and water outages: Winterize the state's power generators and plants, as the state was advised to do after 2011 winter blackouts, and 1989 winter blackouts before that. Abbott on Thursday urged the Texas legislature to make full winterization mandatory, not voluntary, for the private companies that generate and feed the Texas power supply. That would be really expensive. And Abbott wasn't clear about who he envisions footing the bill: taxpayers, consumers, or the oil and gas companies that fund his political career. ERCOT, power suppliers and retailers, and state commissioners will soon be hauled before legislators for "all of the shaming and blaming" they can dish out, Ross Ramsey writes at The Texas Tribune. "But the end of that show is the wrong time to stop paying attention; it's the time to start." That's when Abbott and legislators will decide if "swapping light regulations and low energy costs for the risk of leaving Texans exposed to the harshest winter weather is worth it," Ramsey writes. "If the public keeps paying attention, it's probably not. If the public leaves the details to legislators and the usual crowd of special interests, the state might do what it did last time: Waggle those fingers, write a report, and put the matter away until it gets cold again." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeThe chilling tributes to Rush LimbaughRudy Giuliani's 'funny story' about Rush Limbaugh, golf, and 'panties' was so bad, Steve Bannon cringed

  • Huge fire breaks out in Texas apartment building as fighters unable to get water from frozen hydrants

    Firefighters are bringing water in tankers to battle the blaze as hydrants froze

  • Ted Cruz ‘left behind’ pet poodle, Snowflake, at ‘freezing’ Texas home during Cancun trip

    Security guard was reportedly looking after Republican senator’s dog during family’s Mexico vacation