Saia Inc. expands at Riverside terminal with $2.9 million purchase

Nov. 27—Trucking company Saia Inc. bought trucking terminal property in Riverside for $2.9 million, new Montgomery County real estate records show.

Saia Motor Freight Line LLC bought the property at 3118 Transportation Road from RLR Investments LLC for that amount. The Montgomery County auditor's office dates the transaction to Tuesday last week.

A LoopNet description of the site calls it a functional terminal with 11,500 square feet of space, 20-foot ceilings and 30 dock doors. Neighboring properties include Old Dominion Freight, YRC Freight, Holland Trucking Company and UPS Freight.

Based in Johns Creek, Ga., Saia already has a presence at 3154 Transportation Road.

Saia LTL Freight operates 194 terminals across the country and employs nearly 14,000 people. The company announced last month that it has opened its newest terminal in Scarborough, Maine, its eighth terminal opened since January.

Questions about the Riverside purchase were sent to a Saia representative.