SAIC Makes $5M Investment In Cloud Automation Provider Morpheus Data

  • Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) said it is making a $5 million strategic investment in cloud automation and platform engineering solutions provider Morpheus Data.

  • Morpheus' software will be the orchestration engine within CloudScend, SAIC's cohesive suite of solutions for customers exploring, migrating and operating within the cloud environment.

  • CloudScend has had an essential role in driving SAIC's growth in the Secure Cloud market, representing over $1 billion in annual revenue for SAIC.

  • Launched in 2015, Morpheus enables a unified approach to hybrid cloud management and platform operations.

  • "By combining our research and development priorities with Morpheus, we offer a compelling solution both significantly accelerating service delivery provisioning cycles and improving transparency in multi-cloud environments,” said Andy Henson, vice president, Digital Innovation at SAIC.

  • Price Action: SAIC shares are trading lower by 0.91% at $108.20 on the last check Monday.

