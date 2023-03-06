SAIC Makes $5M Investment In Cloud Automation Provider Morpheus Data

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) said it is making a $5 million strategic investment in cloud automation and platform engineering solutions provider Morpheus Data .

Morpheus' software will be the orchestration engine within CloudScend, SAIC's cohesive suite of solutions for customers exploring, migrating and operating within the cloud environment.

CloudScend has had an essential role in driving SAIC's growth in the Secure Cloud market, representing over $1 billion in annual revenue for SAIC.

Launched in 2015, Morpheus enables a unified approach to hybrid cloud management and platform operations.

"By combining our research and development priorities with Morpheus, we offer a compelling solution both significantly accelerating service delivery provisioning cycles and improving transparency in multi-cloud environments,” said Andy Henson, vice president, Digital Innovation at SAIC.

Price Action : SAIC shares are trading lower by 0.91% at $108.20 on the last check Monday.

