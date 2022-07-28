SAIC Publishes 3rd Annual Corporate Responsibility Report Reflecting the Company's Continued Commitment to Sustainability & ESG

RESTON, Va. --News Direct-- Science Applications International Corp.

RESTON, Va., July 28, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) published its 3rd annual Corporate Responsibility Report, highlighting the company’s ongoing commitment to improving our world, communities and people’s lives. The report features continued progress in areas such as reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, elevating the Company’s commitment to leadership and workforce diversity, expanding workplace flexibility, and focusing philanthropy in three areas important to the company: military heroes; community wellness; and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) efforts.

Similar to previous reports, the current publication is accompanied by SAIC’s response to the Global Reporting Index (GRI). Reflecting the company’s continued progress, this year’s response is expanded to include the company’s first Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) report as well as an ESG Reporting Framework and Standards Index, which has been prepared in accordance with the GRI, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

“SAIC embraces a broad scope of environmental, social and governance imperatives in the Company’s daily operations because we believe it makes our business, employees and communities better,” said Nazzic Keene, chief executive officer at SAIC. “We are focused on a better tomorrow, whether that involves architecting what’s next for our customers, reinventing the future of work for our employees, or improving the world around us.”

The report provides a snapshot of SAIC’s activities and progress in ESG including:

Enhanced employee benefits — from expanding work flexibility to keeping employee medical premiums down to implementing programs for back-up child and elder care

Elevated Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts — commitment and action to increase representation of women and people of color throughout all levels of our leadership, and adding Juneteenth as a paid, annual holiday as one of the first in our industry to do so

Amplified communications around our SAIC Charitable Foundation, which helps our employees and their dependents in times of need

Lowered GHG emissions by 30% and electricity use by 13% since our base year of 2019

Remained steadfast with high ethical standards as ethics and integrity serve as the foundation of the SAIC’s business practices, and by extension, the success of the company

Protected customers, business partners and employees through data privacy and cybersecurity, which is integral to everything SAIC does

Story continues

For more information on SAIC’s efforts on Corporate Responsibility, sustainability & ESG, visit https://www.saic.com/who-we-are/about-saic/corporate-responsibility.

About SAICSAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 26,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

Media Contact:

Thais Hanson

703.676.8215 | publicrelations@saic.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Science Applications International Corp. on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/saic-publishes-3rd-annual-corporate-responsibility-report-reflecting-the-companys-continued-commitment-to-sustainability-and-esg-336612632