SAIC Receives Perfect Score in Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index For Fourth Consecutive Year

RESTON, Va., January 27, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced that it received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the fourth year running. The CEI benchmarking survey and report measures corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) workplace equality.

As in the previous three years, SAIC satisfied all of the foundation’s CEI criteria and earned a 100% ranking and the foundation’s designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

“At SAIC, we are committed to increasing the diversity of our workforce and enabling all employees to thrive,” said Michelle O’Hara, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at SAIC. “This recognition by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for our work in supporting our colleagues in the LGBTQ+ community is incredibly meaningful. We have made a concerted effort to support LGBTQ+ people within our company by giving them opportunities to grow and advance at SAIC. Their success is our success as a company.”

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign, America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for LGBTQ+ people. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: Non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility.

“Ensuring that every member of our SAIC workforce has the freedom to be their authentic selves is at the core of being recognized as a best place to work for LGBTQ+ equality,” said Jeff Raver, business development director for SAIC Naval Business Unit and executive sponsor of the SAIC Equality Alliance, SAIC’s employee resource group supporting LGBTQ+ issues. “HRC has set the standard with the Corporate Equality Index, and SAIC is pleased HRC has recognized all we do for our LGBTQ+ employees.”

“We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign senior vice president of programs, research and training. “But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to SAIC for achieving the title of ‘best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality’ and working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”

The full CEI report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

