He said he blacked out. Police said he's responsible for the death of a Norwich artist.

NEW LONDON — A 42-year-old Colchester man who pleaded guilty on Thursday to stabbing a prolific Norwich artist to death four years ago will be sentenced to 17 years in prison early next year.

Inside New London Superior Court, Elmar Baker reluctantly pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection with the Oct. 30, 2018 death of Joseph “Jo-Jo” Kolodnicki, a 42-year-old U.S. Postal Service employee whose paintings and portraits were displayed at various venues throughout Norwich, including at the Slater Art Museum, the Norwich Arts Gallery and City Hall.

Baker entered his plea under the Alford Doctrine, which as Judge Hillary Strackbein repeatedly explained, means while a defendant might disagree with the some of the facts of the case, they are unwilling to take the proceedings to trial and risk a harsher sentence if convicted.

According to a state police investigation report and testimony at a 2019 probable cause hearing, Kolodnicki’s wife picked Baker up at his home at 55 Renee Drive in Colchester on the day of the attack and the two worked together cleaning up a flooded basement, something the pair had done nearly every day during the prior three weeks.

A little before 4 p.m., she testified to driving Baker to a second job at a food stand in Colchester and waited for him. They next went to a car wash and arrived outside Baker’s home about 7:30 p.m. when Kolodnicki pulled up behind them, police said.

Kolodnicki’s wife told police her husband began yelling at her and pushing Baker, asking him “What are you doing with my wife?” The confrontation escalated into a shoving match between the two men, police said.

Though not included in the police report, Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Delillo said Baker “apparently” entered his apartment at some point and likely grabbed a kitchen knife before returning to the parking lot where Kolodnicki was standing.

Delillo said Kolodnicki was stabbed in his chest and upper body and Baker threw the knife into a nearby patch of woods. Baker told police that he blacked out after Kolodnicki punched him and didn’t remember anything about the fight.

Baker became agitated during Delillo’s narration and denied the events occurred as recited. Strackbein informed Baker he was under no obligation to accept the plea and could take his case to trial where he risked a 60-year prison sentence if convicted of murder or 20 years if a jury found him guilty of manslaughter.

“You seem very unhappy with this right now,” Strackbein said. “Clearly we have a victim here who died.”

After pausing for a few seconds, Baker said he’d take the plea.

Baker acknowledged no one else killed Kolodnicki and said his plea was made voluntarily.

“As much as it can be, your honor,” he said.

Baker in 2020 rejected a plea offer that called for him to plead guilty to manslaughter in exchange for an 18-year sentence and the right for his lawyer to argue for 15 years in prison.

On Thursday he asked to have his sentence imposed that day, instead of waiting until Jan. 5 – a request Strackbein rejected.

Baker’s public defender, John Delbarba, called the plea deal a compromise that offers the possibility of his client walking out of prison one day. Delbarba said the “essence” of the previous probable cause hearing boiled down to the argument that Baker was defending himself against an aggressor.

Remembering Jo-Jo Kolodnicki

Several family members of both Baker and Kolodnicki were present in court on Thursday. Baker’s supporters declined to comment on the plea, but several of Kolodnicki’s relatives, including cousins, recalled the victim as a talented self-taught artist with a sweet temperament.

“He always had a smile on his face,” said sister-in-law Marisa Kolodnicki. “He was not a violent person.”

Kolodnicki’s relatives called Baker’s sentence insufficient.

“I don’t think it’s enough,” Marisa Kolodnicki said.

She said Kolodnicki specialized in paint and pencil art and one of his works, a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, was donated to the city shortly after his death and hangs on a second-floor wall of Norwich City Hall.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Colchester man pleads guilty to fatal 2018 stabbing of Norwich artist