Who said a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy tased a man legally filming an arrest? BSO

A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy swatted the cellphone from a man legally filming a traffic stop, tased the man and then didn’t put the cellphone into evidence, according to a BSO internal affairs investigation.

Deputy Carlos Ferrufino, 34, turned himself in Tuesday morning to be arrested on two counts of misdemeanor battery, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of petit theft.

“As law enforcement officers, our oath to uphold the law does not exempt us from following the law. There are consequences for breaking the law, even if it means bringing charges against one of our own,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement. “Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and I expect the highest level of professionalism from all BSO personnel.”

Ferrufino has been with BSO since August 2014. He’s suspended without pay.

BSO said when Ferrufino arrived to the Jan. 25, 2021 traffic stop in Dania Beach as backup for another deputy, he used his Taser on the driver. The driver’s relatives, who lived nearby, came outside. One started capturing the stop on his Apple iPhone 7.

Detectives say that’s when Ferrufino did the swat and Taser on that man. But, BSO detectives said, though the iPhone was picked up as evidence, Ferrufino didn’t submit it into evidence.