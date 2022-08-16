'Who said you can have a child?': Man filmed berating mother for crying child on 1-hour flight

A viral video shows a Korean man in his 40s verbally abusing a mother for her crying child during a one-hour flight from Seoul to Jeju.

Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the male passenger in his 40s began berating a mother on an Air Busan flight from Gimpo Airport, located in Seoul, to Jeju-do, South Korea’s largest island.

The man tells the mother that she should not have a child if she is unable to “educate” them. He curses throughout the rant, and at one point appears to take off his mask.

“Bitch, who said you can have a child,” the man tells the mother. “You should apologize, bitch. Cursing at your child is sh*tty but me being bothered [by the child’s crying] is OK? Is it OK for an adult to be bothered?”

"어른은 피해받아도 돼?" 네가 무슨 어른이냐 아직 덜 자란 부분이 있는 거 같은데 이새끼야 ㅉㅉ pic.twitter.com/67ZYU23zvm — Mr.Hong (@qlrvkdlqlrvkdl) August 15, 2022

The mother then apologizes in response.

As a flight attendant attempts to calm the man down and take him back to his seat, the man continues to swear at the mother.

“Should I just f*cking die here then, huh?” the man appears to tell the mother.

After the plane landed in Jeju, the man was apprehended by police.

The man is reportedly under investigation for possible violations of aviation laws and may be sentenced to up to three years in prison or fined for up to 30 million won (approximately $22,882).

Featured Image via Twitter